Blackpool FC Sports College students and staff travelled to Barcelona to mark the academic year coming to a conclusion.

This trip was held as an end-of-year celebration, with some students looking at moving to university in the coming months.

Throughout their stay in Barcelona, the students experienced the local culture and cuisine, as well as visiting sights in the city.

For some students, this was their first time travelling abroad which further added to the development of independence away from home.

Blackpool FC Community Trust students visited Barcelona Picture: Blackpool FC Community Trust

Day one saw the students and staff arrive in Barcelona after a smooth journey from Manchester.

Once checked in at their accommodation, both staff and students ventured around the surrounding areas before finding a venue to watch the first Champions League semi-final.

The second day was the party’s first full one and started with a visit to Spotify Camp Nou, the home of FC Barcelona.

During their time there, the students learned about the history of the club at the museum, saw the construction progress of the new stadium and tested their footballing skills against the ‘RoboKeeper’ before browsing in the official club shop.

This was followed by an afternoon on the beach, where students showed off their volleyball skills and spent time enjoying the sun.

Day three began with a trip to the Olympic Stadium, where the students had a tour of the grounds and visited the Olympic swimming pool in Montjuic Park.

The students also visited the Olympic Museum to learn about the history of the Olympic Stadium and the 1992 Olympic Games.

They also found out more about technology and the impact it has on sports performance before a group meal later in the evening.

Day four was the last full day as staff and students revisited the beach to sunbathe, play volleyball and swim in the Mediterranean.

This was followed by a second trip to Camp Nou to watch a basketball game, between Barcelona and Unicaja Málaga.

Both staff and students thoroughly enjoyed the experience of a live basketball game.

The final day saw the party explore the city further, taking the underground to see the Sagrada Familia and the Arc de Triomf before a final chance to shop on Las Ramblas.

They then headed back to the hotel to finalise their packing before beginning the journey back to Manchester.

The trip was a success and enjoyed by all who attended as Blackpool FC Sports College staff look forward to another European adventure next year.