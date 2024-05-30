Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool FC Community Trust continues to be busy with lots of events taking place next month.

Activities get underway on June 4 when Brett Whitehead, our community cohesion and youth sports manager, attends the ‘Power of Youth’ event at Backlot Cinema.

He will talk about social action and the youth voice opportunities we provide young people as part of the Premier League Kicks programme.

June 4 also sees Blackpool FC’s ladies’ first team hosting trials, 48 hours before the Girls’ and Ladies’ players hold their end-of-season presentation evening.

Ladies football continues to play a big part in Blackpool FC Community Trust's programme of events in June Picture: Blackpool FC Community Trust

Our FA Girls’ Emerging Talent Centre also has an end-of-season celebration night on June 7, followed by trials for next season on June 8 and 22.

We also launch a new girls’ advanced coaching clinic, which are two elite training sessions delivered by UEFA-qualified coaches to support high-ability players.

These take place on June 11 and 18 for girls at U12-U14 and U15-U18 levels.

The Weetabix Wildcats will also be relaunched, forming new teams to feed into the Blackpool FC Girls’ and Ladies’ set-up.

Elsewhere, our High School Hub mentors will continue to support pupils in creating personal targets and improving their mental health.

As for the armed forces, our monthly Veterans Breakfast Club and Arboretum Gardening Club are on June 4 before staff attend the 80th anniversary D-Day event with Visit Blackpool on June 6.

A D-Day Service of Reflection is at the Fylde Memorial Arboretum, where people should arrive at 10.15am for an 11am start.

At 6.30pm, the chimes of local church and town bells will resound in remembrance as part of the ‘Ringing out for Peace’ initiative, uniting us in honouring the spirit of unity and peace.

The ‘Shadows in the Sand’ sand art event also begins at 6.30pm, when sand art stencils will be used to portray life-sized soldiers on the beach.

Afterwards, everyone is invited to join cadets and veterans for a one-mile walk of ‘seaside reflection’.

Starting at the Tower Festival Headland around 7.30pm, the walk will take place on the beach and head to Central Pier before turning round and walking towards North Pier, travelling to the Headland for the Beacon Lighting ceremony.

The evening reaches its pinnacle at 9pm on the Tower Festival Headland, when the International Tribute is read before the ‘Lighting of the Beacon of Peace’ ceremony.

Our Veterans Walk and Talk session continues every Thursday at Blackpool CC (1.30pm-3.30pm).

Armed Forces Week runs from June 24-28, during which our Armed Forces staff and participants will be taking part in various activities.

June 12 sees wellbeing walking football taking place, with Lancashire FA TV in attendance.

Three days later, our Pan Ability U16s team play in the Manchester United Disabled Supporters’ Association Cup, with the support of Park Community Academy.

We continue to hold our school holiday sports camps, which are designed to provide a fun and challenging environment for children of all skill levels, aged from five to 14.

We also have our Holiday Activities and Food Camps (HAF) at local primary schools for children who receive free school meals.

Finally, our Stars Disability Camp is for children living with a disability in the local area.