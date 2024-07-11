Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Twenty-one primary schools featured as Blackpool FC Community Trust held their annual Jimmy Armfield Memorial Trophy tournament at Stanley Park.

The tournament, which was held on Monday, uses the power of football to bring people together and celebrate the career and life of Jimmy Armfield, one of Blackpool’s biggest icons and footballing legends.

Schools were invited to bring year three and four pupils to compete in the tournament with the same qualities Jimmy applied to his career; have fun, learn how to win and lose well, and do your best.

The event, held by Blackpool FC Community Trust, was attended by approximately 175 pupils who competed in 52 small-sided matches on an amazing morning of football.

Lots of young footballers were at Stanley Park on Monday for the Jimmy Armfield Memorial Trophy Picture: Blackpool FC Community Trust

There were some brilliant individual and team performances on the day, which saw the groups’ top teams going through to the quarter-finals of the Trophy.

To maximise the teams’ opportunities to reach the knockout stages, we also held our first Plate competition.

The Trophy semi-finals saw St Nicholas C of E playing Baines Endowed, while Layton Primary School were up against Holy Family Catholic Primary School.

It was St Nicholas and Holy Family who progressed to the final, which St Nicholas won 5-0 to give them victory for the third consecutive year.

In the Plate competition, the final four saw Marton Primary Academy meeting Waterloo Primary Academy, while Norbreck Primary Academy played Devonshire Primary Academy.

Norbreck and Waterloo were victorious, progressing to the first Plate final, which proved to be a closely-fought match played in great spirit by both teams.

Nevertheless, it was Norbreck who became the inaugural Plate winners thanks to a 2-1 victory.

All pupils in both finals played with fantastic attitudes and applied themselves well in the true spirit of the game, making it a pleasure to host the event in memory of Jimmy Armfield.

Simon Smith, Primary PE Manager at Blackpool FC Community Trust, said: “It was an amazing morning under the sunshine at Stanley Park, and it was brilliant to see all eight pitches with teams on simultaneously.

“This was the biggest and best Jimmy Armfield Memorial Trophy to date and just showed the popularity of our tournament with the number of teams and schools attending.

“It was brilliant to include a Plate competition as well as the Trophy this year.

“Well done to St Nicholas for retaining the trophy and to Norbreck, our first Jimmy Armfield Plate winners.”

For more information visit www.bfcct.co.uk or call 01253 348691.