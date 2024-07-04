Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool FC Community Trust (BFCCT) has a number of initiatives taking place this month for residents of all ages.

Our school holiday sports camps are the perfect opportunity for children to have fun, make new friends and improve their sports skills.

We will deliver various exciting activities at the camps, which are for children aged five to 14 – of all skill levels – and designed to provide a fun and challenging environment.

Week one is from July 22-26 and week two from August 27-30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool FC Community Trust's three-week NCS esports programme launches on July 22 Picture: Blackpool FC Community Trust

They take place at Armfield Academy (9am-5pm), Unity Academy Blackpool (8am-5pm), Ansdell Primary School (8am-5pm), Montgomery Academy (8am-5pm) and Roseacre Primary Academy (8am-5pm).

Another sports camp runs from July 23-26 at Moor Park Primary School (8am-5pm).

Aspire Sports Hub hosts our football camps with one for five to 14-year-olds and a separate girls’ camp for seven to 14-year-olds (both 8am-5pm).

We also have our Stars offer for children and young people living with a disability in the local area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This takes place from 11am-3pm in the Education and Community Centre at Bloomfield Road, excluding Bank Holidays.

The ⁠⁠Stars Holiday Club is for youngsters aged seven to 18, while the Stars Youth Group is for young adults aged between 15 and 25 who are in education.

This camp offers a range of activities, including weekly DJ Eddie parties and games, arts and crafts, dance and gymnastics, Lego building, sports and multi-skill activities, along with a recreational area and games room.

Our staff work with young people every day, ensuring activities are engaging and inclusive, while concessions are available and LCC Short Breaks can be used.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information, and to register, email [email protected] or contact 01253 348691.

As for our community programmes, the Family Clubs run as normal at the North Stand Community Hub with physical activity on Tuesdays and a homework club alongside arts and crafts on Wednesdays.

The Big Food Truck will operate as normal every Tuesday, while the Breakfast Club continues every Friday in the North Stand Community Hub.

On July 22, our Premier League Kicks team starts its summer provision, which includes a variety of camps that are free for young people, aged eight to 16, who are on free school meals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A mixture of daytime and evening activities are available, focusing on sports such as football, Kwik Cricket, basketball, dodgeball and esports.

Earlier this week, we launched our new ‘Active Minds’ football sessions to give people a release from the stresses of everyday life.

They intend to promote positive wellbeing through the power of sport, impacting the lives of local people as well as creating a sense of belonging, encouraging new friendships and improving physical and mental wellbeing.

We are also recruiting new teams for two five-a-side leagues at Aspire Sports Hub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A veterans league for men aged 35 and over runs from 7pm-8pm, while a competition for 18 to 34-year-olds is from 8pm-9pm with a cost of £30 per team each week.

Finally, our three-week esports NCS programme launches on July 22.

Free to join, it helps utilise students’ passion for gaming to develop crucial life skills.