This week saw Blackpool FC Community Trust (BFCCT) hold our annual Premier League Primary Stars (PLPS) tournament for U11 girls at Stanley Park.

The tournament is part of our PLPS provision that supports PE in primary schools across Blackpool – and is a key event in helping us to support and engage football for girls across the town.

It is designed to create a positive approach to increase female participation and enjoyment of football in a skilled and competitive environment.

Monday’s event featured 14 teams from 13 schools across the Fylde coast, competing in 33 small-sided games across the morning.

Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Primary School won the Premier League Primary Stars' U11 tournament at Stanley Park Picture: Blackpool FC Community Trust

There were some brilliant individual and team performances on the day before a closely-contested final.

That featured the pupils from Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Primary School (OLA) and St John Vianney RC Primary School (SJV).

The final was an epic encounter with OLA going 2-0 up, only for SJV to pull back level and then take the lead with an amazing hat-trick from Nevaeh Palmer.

Darcy Bennet then equalised with a thunderbolt into the top corner, making it 3-3 in the dying minutes before the game went to penalties.

After a tense shootout, OLA held their nerve to win and go through to represent themselves – and Blackpool FC – at next month’s regional finals in Blackburn.

Well done to both teams for contributing to a brilliant final and to OLA for winning the competition.

The tournament is one of the competition elements of the PLPS programme.

Launched in 2017 and available to every primary school in England and Wales, Premier League Primary Stars uses the appeal of football to help children to be active as well as develop essential life skills.

Ten regional events will be staged at community facilities across the country, with hundreds of young people representing Premier League, English Football League and National League clubs.

They will compete to win the opportunity to play at Elland Road, home of Leeds United FC, in the playing kit of their respective professional football clubs.

Simon Smith, BFCCT’s primary PE manager, said: “We weren’t blessed with good weather today – and to see the girls and their teams compete, work hard and enjoy the morning was a testament to themselves.

“It was arguably the best final we have held with great counters, goals and some really high levels of technical ability on show.

“Well done to Our Lady. I wish them all the best at the regional final, they have a great chance of success.”

Jamie Nay, a teacher from Westcliffe Primary School, added: “This tournament is a fantastic opportunity for girls who don’t usually play football to play as part of a team, represent their school and show great resilience.”