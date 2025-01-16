Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It might still be early in the new year but Blackpool FC Community Trust (BFCCT) has new programmes alongside those already available to residents.

Last Tuesday, January 7, we launched a new Get Vocal session at Aspire Sports Hub (6pm-7pm).

That runs alongside the one we deliver at Bloomfield Road on Mondays (6pm-8pm).

The programme has been developed in partnership with Blackpool FC and Blackpool Council.

Blackpool FC Community Trust have launched a Cancer Prehabilitation programme in partnership with Macmillan Cancer Support Picture: Blackpool FC Community Trust

It aims to provide a safe space for men aged 18+ to talk to their peers in a non-judgmental setting, with free refreshments provided.

We have officially launched our Cancer Prehabilitation (Prehab) programme in partnership with Macmillan Cancer Support.

That is designed to support individuals living with cancer through tailored physical activity, nutritional guidance and emotional support.

You can come along to Stanley Park Leisure Centre on Wednesdays (2.30pm-4.30pm) to meet the BFCCT and Macmillan-friendly teams, as well as have a brew and a biscuit.

It is also a chance to learn more about how our sessions can support you – or a loved one – through cancer, ask any questions and connect with others in a supportive, welcoming environment.

Monday of last week saw the launch of our monthly Veterans’ Model Making Club, with a theme of the Battle of Arnhem.

Anyone interested in joining can come along next month to room one in the North Stand Community Hub at Bloomfield Road (11am-3pm).

Lunch will need to be brought, though hot drinks and biscuits are provided with parking available in the North Stand.

More information is available via Facebook or by telephoning 01253 348691.

The Big Food Truck, in partnership with The Big Food Project, is returning to the North Stand Community Hub on Tuesdays (2pm-3pm).

You can arrive at 1.20pm to enjoy a drink before we open the doors and, to pre-order for next week, text your name to 07908 663674.

Healthy Start cards are accepted with a single bag costing £4, three bags £6.50 and six bags £13.

As we start the year, we are also looking to make the following additions to our team:

PE Officer (full-time and 10 hours): Due to the expansion of our Premier League Primary Stars programme, we are looking for someone to work in the PE landscape of local primary schools, supporting teachers in delivering high-quality lessons.

The post holder will have a broad range of experience in delivering high-quality PE, while also having a good knowledge of health-related activities.

ETC Football Coach (two hours per week): BFCCT seeks a coach to work with our under-nine to under-16 squads, creating a positive learning environment where players are supported and developed to attain the highest levels of performance possible in a safe, secure and supportive environment.

Two-hour sessions will be delivered in line with the FA and Blackpool FC ETC curriculum/blueprint to develop players technically and tactically, and ensure the age group’s coaching programme adheres to – and exceeds – all club standards and FA ETC licence requirements.

ETC Casual Strength and Conditioning Coach (two hours per week): This role will focus on developing a programme to aid injury prevention. Candidates should demonstrate outstanding personal skills and excellent knowledge of athlete development, while having a clear understanding of the female player pathway.

To apply for these roles please visit our website at bfcct.co.uk