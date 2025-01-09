Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool FC Community Trust (BFCCT) is delighted to announce that Blackpool FC School achieved an overall grading of ‘good’ following a three-day Ofsted inspection.

The inspection, which ran from November 26-28 last year, saw the school judged in four areas: leadership and management, behaviour and attitudes, quality of education and personal development.

The school was deemed ‘good’ in all four areas, with the personal development category showing signs of ‘outstanding’.

Safeguarding was also judged as effective, as the inspector highlighted how polite and respectful students were when spoken to and how safe they felt in the environment.

Blackpool FC School achieved an overall rating of ‘good’ following an Ofsted inspection in November 2024 Picture: Blackpool FC Community Trust

School head Gemma Trickett said: “The school is incredibly proud of this achievement, which is a testament to the hard work and dedication of its staff, pupils and wider community.

“The Ofsted report highlighted the school’s strong culture of support and encouragement, which fosters the success of its pupils.

“Inspectors were particularly impressed with the positive relationships between staff and pupils, and the high expectations that are set for all learners to achieve.

“This is a fantastic achievement for our school and I am incredibly proud of everyone who has contributed to our success.

“This rating reflects our commitment to providing a high-quality education, where all our pupils flourish, and we will continue to build on this success in the future.

“All the staff at BFC School are committed to providing a nurturing and stimulating learning environment where all pupils can thrive.

“This Ofsted rating is a recognition of the school’s ongoing efforts to provide the best possible education for its pupils.”

The school provides full-time education for Year 10 and 11 students, including those with an education healthcare plan who require an alternative to mainstream education.

It works with Blackpool Council and numerous local high schools to provide GCSE English Language, GCSE Maths, Functional Skills Maths and English, NCFE Sport and Fitness, PSHE, Personal and Social Development, Art and Music and The Duke of Edinburgh Award.

The report praises the work done by teachers and staff in addition to mentioning the school curriculum, which aims to enhance essential academic skills while also providing students with a range of opportunities and experiences.

It said: “Pupils flourish at this school. They are polite and kind.

“Pupils are proud to act out the positive behaviours that they see from staff.

“They make a strong contribution to the calm and respectful atmosphere that exists at the school.

“Pupils read books that support their wider understanding of the world. For example, pupils learn about healthy relationships, how to care for their mental health and the many differences that exist between people.

“The proprietor has established an environment in which everyone is valued at the school.

“The school accurately identifies the additional needs of pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND).

“Pupils respond well to the high expectations that the school has for their achievement.

“The school provides well-considered support to a small number of pupils who need help to manage their own behaviour.

“Staff expertly address the barriers that have prevented pupils from attending school regularly in the past.

“This has helped to increase the rate of attendance for the majority of pupils.”