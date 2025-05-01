Active Minds football sessions for men and women will continue during May Photo: Lee Parker/CameraSport

May is another month full of activities which Blackpool FC Community Trust has organised for residents of all ages.

The Big Food Truck will visit the North Stand Community Hub at Bloomfield Road every Tuesday (2pm-3pm).

To place an order, send your name to 07908 663674, with the prices £5 for one bag, £8 for three and £16 for six.

Our Community Cohesion project encourages ladies from different backgrounds to get together and positively impact their neighbourhood.

We are also hoping to attend the litter pick with Blackpool Sea Life Centre on May 6 and if anyone would like to join us, please contact 01253 348691 or email [email protected]

This month will also see our team attend local venues to encourage sun care and spread awareness about skin cancer.

You can also join us for a community walk every Tuesday (10am-11am) with the meeting point being the North Stand Community Hub at Bloomfield Road.

Our Armed Forces provision continues with the NAAFI Break in the Corner Flag at Bloomfield Roadon Wednesdays (10.30am-12pm).

Walk and Talk is at Stanley Park on Thursdays (1.30-3.30pm), with Forces Football at Aspire Sports Hub on Fridays (6pm-8.30pm).

A veterans’ Gardening Club also takes place on Thursdays at the Fylde Memorial Arboretum and Community Woodland (10am-12pm).

Next Tuesday, May 6, sees our Veterans Breakfast Club @ The Grange (10am-11am).

Active Minds continues with men’s sessions at Stanley Park on Mondays (7pm-8pm), Aspire on Tuesdays (8pm-9pm) and Thursdays (7pm-8.30pm), and Palatine on Thursdays (8pm-9pm).

Women’s sessions are at Aspire on Mondays (6pm-7pm) and Tuesdays (7pm-8pm).

There will be a new session launching, with dates to be announced later this month, while a session takes place on the Bloomfield Road pitch on May 21.

Move More are still looking for people in the Bloomfield, Tyldesley, Victoria and Park wards, who are interested in developing a community group to support local community needs.

Get in touch by emailing [email protected]

‘Get Fit with BFCCT’ provides a large timetable of fitness classes at locations across Blackpool.

Classes include Circuits, BoxFIT, ClubFIT, Pilates and Strength and Stretch with participants either paying £3 per class or taking out a monthly £20 rolling membership for unlimited access to our full timetable.

The FA Girls’ Emerging Talent Centre (ETC) U10s will attend a Futsal festival with the Westmorland and Carlisle ETCs on May 9.

The U10s, U12s, U14s and U16s are in action against Crewe ETC at the Mornflake Stadium.

Our Premier League Kicks activities will be in full swing, offering free drop-in sessions for young people aged eight to 18.

A Blackpool FC Sports College open evening takes place on May 20 (5pm-7pm), so anyone in years 10 and 11 can come along to learn more about our courses.

We will also be having a visit on May 15 from the British Red Cross, who will deliver a workshop on coping with challenges.

Degree students will be going on their annual residential trip, with these visits to the University of South Wales seeing them complete various assessments from practical delivery to theory presentations.

Saturday sees an Esports matchday event at the North Stand Community Hub (11am-2pm) before Blackpool face Bristol Rovers.

Finally, we are looking for volunteers to help at our community sessions: visit www.bfcct.co.uk/volunteer-with-us/ to register your interest.