Tiny Tangerines helps youngsters in beginning their respective footballing journeys Photo: Blackpool FC Community Trust

This April, as part of Move More Month, Blackpool FC Community Trust (BFCCT) is showcasing the diverse ways our community can get active – from toddlers to veterans, there’s something for everyone.

Tiny Tangerines is aimed at children aged from 18 months to seven years old.

Our youngest community members can begin their football journey in a safe, nurturing environment.

Tiny Tangerines sessions focus on fundamental football skills and movement through play, building confidence from the earliest age.

When children turn seven, they can progress to our Development Centres.

Tailored for both outfield players and goalkeepers, these sessions focus on developing technical skills, tactical understanding and teamwork in a fun, challenging environment.

Premier League Kicks is for eight to 18-year-olds and is designed to engage young people in sport and positive activity.

It offers free sessions across Blackpool as participants benefit from football, multi-sport, dance and educational workshops.

That, in turn, leads to improved participation rates and a reduction in anti-social behaviour.

Also on offer is Unified Football, which supports individuals with intellectual, physical, hearing or mental health-related conditions.

These beginner-level sessions are free, fun and designed to increase confidence and activity levels as well as social inclusion.

FIT Blackpool is a free 10-week weight management programme, blending physical activity with lifestyle workshops.

It supports sustainable health changes through education and movement, with the next cohort beginning on May 12.

‘Move More’ aims to support both mental and physical wellbeing, offering sessions which include indoor football-themed fitness, social football, walking football and inclusive get-togethers.

All sessions promote connection, movement and fun, while helping participants lead healthier lives through the power of sport.

Get FIT with BFCCT is a welcoming, affordable health and fitness community which offers a variety of group exercise classes.

Led by qualified instructors, sessions boost fitness, social engagement and motivation.

A Walk and Talk session is held every Tuesday in Stanley Park, bringing together people for a moderate walk.

That is followed by a chat and a brew at Blackpool Cricket Club and is a simple way to stay active and meet others in the community.

Active Minds is for people aged 18 and over, aiming to tackle the stigma around mental health.

It uses football to promote positive mental wellbeing, with accessible sessions taking place across the town and open to all – regardless of experience or ability.

For residents aged 35 and over, Walking and Masters Football are for adults looking to return to the game they love while staying active.

Slower-paced and social sessions, they offer a fun way to maintain fitness.

Finally, we also provide Forces Community Activity for current and former armed forces members.

Forces Football is a seven-a-side session which provides opportunities to represent BFCCT at fixtures and events.

Veterans Walk and Talk sees gentle walks take place around Stanley Park, followed by a brew and social time at our wellbeing hub.

Let’s move more, together. Find out more and get involved at www.bfcct.co.uk or give us a call on 01253 348691.