A special Get Vocal men's talking group session takes place before Blackpool's home match against Wrexham on Easter Monday Picture: Blackpool FC Community Trust

April is Stress Awareness Month 2025, so Blackpool FC and Blackpool FC Community Trust (BFCCT) are encouraging the community to reflect on anything causing them stress – and address it through positive activities.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stress is a normal human reaction that happens to everyone, it’s a feeling of being overwhelmed or unable to cope with emotional or mental pressure.

It can be positive in small manageable doses, motivating us to achieve things and helping us meet the demands of life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Experiencing a lot of stress over time can also lead to a feeling of physical, mental and emotional exhaustion often referred to as burnout.

As well as talking about how you may be feeling while coping with stress, physical exercise can help lower your overall stress levels and improve your physical and mental health.

Exercise can influence your mood by relieving tension, anxiety, anger and mild depression that often go together with stress.

It increases the production of endorphins, which are ‘feel good’ neurotransmitters that provide a sense of wellbeing and euphoria after exercise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Easter Monday, we are showing our support for Stress Awareness Month when Blackpool play Wrexham at Bloomfield Road.

Join us before the match for a one-off, Get Vocal men’s talking group (12.30pm-2.30pm) which is a safe space to talk, listen and support one another.

Get Vocal also operates in the North Stand Community Hub at Bloomfield Road on Mondays (6pm-8pm), as well as at Aspire Sports Hub on Tuesdays (5.30pm-7pm).

We also have a Get Vocal podcast, which has special guests in each episode and aims to get men talking about their mental health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The topics discussed include relationships, fatherhood, burnout, grief and depression, in addition to thoughtful conversations about creativity.

It also explores men’s mental health topics, including stress management, emotional intelligence, self-care, relationships and seeking help.

Each episode features thought-provoking discussions, expert insights and personal anecdotes, providing a safe space for men to connect, learn and grow.

We also have Active Minds football sessions, which address the growing demand for mental wellbeing outlets and support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It combats the stigma around mental health, promoting positive wellbeing through the power of sport.

Weekly sessions are more than just showing up for an hour and then heading back home.

Active Minds aims to positively impact the lives of local people, creating a sense of belonging, encouraging new friendships and improving physical and mental wellbeing.

We utilise various facilities across the town to provide accessible football sessions for all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone aged 18 and over can get involved, regardless of ability, with a typical two-hour session consisting of playing football and socialising.

Men’s sessions are at Unity Academy on Mondays (6.30pm-8pm) or Aspire on Tuesdays (7.30pm-9pm) and Thursdays (7pm-8.30pm or 7.30pm-8.30pm).

Thursday also sees a men’s session at Palatine Sports Centre (7.30pm-9pm), with one for women at Aspire on Mondays (6pm-7pm). All sessions cost £3.

We also deliver a range of activities throughout the week to promote mental wellbeing, including Walk & Talk, Sporting Memories, Extra Time and Get FIT with BFCCT, as well as recreational football, one-to-one mentoring, Unstoppable and Fit2go for children.

If you’d like to get involved with any of the activities mentioned, visit www.bfcct.co.uk or follow us on social media for regular updates.