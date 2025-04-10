Blackpool FC Sports College has an Esports education programme Picture: Blackpool FC Community Trust

Blackpool FC Community Trust has launched the BFCCT Community Esports League, bringing competitive Esports to young people in Blackpool.

We are calling on 14 to 16-year-olds to join this friendly, yet competitive, local league, where they can compete in one of two games.

The first is EA FC 25, in which individual players compete to climb the league table and secure a spot in the top eight, advancing to the quarter-finals.

The ultimate goal is to become the league champion and earn the title of the best EA FC player in Blackpool.

Number two is the Rocket League, where players compete in teams of three after registering as a team at sign-up.

The top teams will battle it out in the finals, held in the stadium.

All fixtures take place from 4pm-5pm every Thursday, during term time, in the North Stand at Bloomfield Road.

Blackpool FC Sports College also offers the opportunity to study Esports; a unique qualification which will be delivered in the newly-refurbished Esports Suite at Bloomfield Road.

Students interested in studying BTEC level two or level three can benefit from state-of-the-art facilities for an unparalleled learning experience.

They can also delve into video production, game design, event planning, IT, coaching, digital skills, brand creation and business development.

There is the option of competing against teams from across the UK when taking part in the British Student Championships every Wednesday.

Competitive gaming offers students to compete in titles such as EA FC, Rocket League, Fortnite, Valorant, Overwatch 2, Street Fighter and League of Legends.

A unique student-to-staff ratio also ensures comprehensive, personalised support for every student.

A BTEC in Esports with the Blackpool FC Sports College is such a wide and varied qualification that learners aren’t tied into Esports by completing the course.

Esports has academic links to ICT (information and communication technology), marketing, business, creative media, health and wellbeing and more.

Learners can go on to become data engineers, software developers or events managers at companies like HP, Twitch or Madbox.

University can be a route for learners to further enhance their studies before settling down to a particular career pathway.

Completing this course will give young people the opportunity to showcase a range of skills learned using technology and channeling that into a career.

Possible students can find out more at our upcoming open evening on Tuesday, May 20 (5pm-7pm).