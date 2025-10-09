Blackpool FC Community Trust column: Seasiders striker helps pupils' learning of anti-discrimination

More than 100 children attended Blackpool FC Community Trust's annual anti-discrimination event for schools at Bloomfield Road earlier this week Photo: Blackpool FC Community Trust

Monday of this week saw Blackpool FC Community Trust (BFCCT) host our annual anti-discrimination event for schools, in partnership with Show Racism the Red Card, Blackpool FC and the Premier League Primary Stars programme.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The full-day event welcomed approximately 110 children from 11 Blackpool primary, secondary and SEND schools to Bloomfield Road.

They participated in three education workshops during the morning, covering themes such as hate crime, racism and allyship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hate crime section aimed to help children prepare to play an active role as citizens in an increasingly multi-cultural society, as well as develop good relationships and respect the differences between people, regardless of their ethnicity, faith, culture or nationality.

The racism workshop sought to educate them on the causes and consequences of racism, explore the forms it can take and empower them to challenge it, while providing the knowledge and information to enable that.

Attendees also understood what allyship means and why it is important, as well as describing it.

Tutors used videos and stories to demonstrate scenarios which helped to highlight the importance of challenging preconceptions and welcoming differences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The groups of school ambassadors and school council members took information throughout the day to support them in relaying learning back to their respective schools.

They then had the opportunity to design a shirt to show the unity and allyship between team, club and supporters, as well as create an acrostic poem and design a poster with an allyship or anti-discrimination message.

The winning design will be electronically redesigned and professionally printed before being displayed around the football club and matchday programme, as well as being sent to all local schools to share the message of unity and equality.

The afternoon session began with a Q&A reflection on the morning’s findings. This then moved to a conversation focused on the importance of being an upstander and not a bystander, helping to confront discrimination and show solidarity and support for those who are victims.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This led into our special guest Q&A panel with Blackpool first-team player Ashley Fletcher.

The children used this opportunity to share their learning from the day with him, asking how he would deal with discrimination or racist abuse – or to share anything he might have experienced throughout his playing career.

Afterwards, Ashley stayed to sign memorabilia, take photos and chat with the children before they headed back to school.

Marc Joseph, BFCCT’s head of early years and primary programmes, said: “Events like Show Racism the Red Card are important today, and unfortunately the topics covered are still relevant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Richard Offiong, who delivered part of the programme, displayed a real connection with the pupils and you could see that his passion was reflected in the learning taking place.

“The main reason for hate and discrimination is due to prejudices and uneducated views, and we hope the work put in to deliver this programme has a positive effect on the actions of those attending and their peers.

“Ashley Fletcher was an excellent guest speaker and really connected with the students. Many thanks to the football club for enabling this to happen.”