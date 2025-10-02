Blackpool FC Community Trust column: October's events for our residents

Blackpool FC Community Trust's annual Fit2Glow Festival returns next week Photo: Blackpool FC Community Trust

October is shaping up to be another action-packed month at Blackpool FC Community Trust, with a wide range of programmes, events and opportunities for local people of all ages and backgrounds.

Our popular Holiday Camps return this month, providing quality, fun, active and affordable childcare across Blackpool.

Families can choose from Sports Camps, Football Camp, Girls’ Football Camp and Dance Camp for just £13.50 per day or £55 per week.

We also continue to support local families through our Holiday Activity and Food (HAF) Camp, offering free places to children receiving government-funded free school meals.

For young people aged seven to 25 with special educational needs and disabilities, our Stars Camp and Youth Group at Bloomfield Road provide inclusive and engaging activities in a supportive environment.

Our Aspire five-a-side football league is back with sessions running on Mondays for over-35s (7pm-8pm) and 18 to 34s (8pm-9pm). Entry is £30 per team, with trophies and prizes for the winners.

We’ll also be marking World Mental Health Day on October 10. This year’s theme, set by the World Federation for Mental Health, focuses on mental health support in catastrophes and emergencies.

Our cost of living support continues with the Big Food Truck visiting Bloomfield Road every Tuesday (2pm-3pm).

Before collecting food parcels, attendees can join our Community Club (1.30pm-3pm) to enjoy a hot drink and access local services.

Family Clubs run at the North Stand Community Hub every Tuesday and Wednesday (3.30pm-5pm).

Our Community Cohesion group also meets on Fridays (10.30am-11.30am) to discuss local issues and plan social action projects, including a clean-up of Revoe Park.

Meanwhile, our Crochet Club meets on Wednesdays at Starbucks Bloomfield (1.30pm-2.30pm), offering a chance to learn a new skill.

In partnership with Blackpool Coastal Housing and Empowerment, our Engage4Change drop-in sessions run at the North Stand Community Hub on Tuesdays (2.15pm-3pm).

Residents can access support with CV writing, email set-up, employability, education and positive activity opportunities.

Our Active Minds programme continues with multiple men’s and women’s football sessions running weekly across Stanley Park, Aspire Sports Hub, Aspire Sports Centre and Palatine Leisure Centre.

We are also seeking residents in Bloomfield, Tyldesley, Victoria and Park wards to get involved with our Move More initiative.

Our Get FIT programme continues to grow and we launched a new Facebook page, where you can find timetable updates, session tasters and event information.

Man v Fat is actively seeking new participants for a programme, which supports men with a BMI of 27.5 or higher to lose weight, improve fitness and build friendships. Sessions are available from £35 per month.

Our Premier League Kicks team continues to deliver free evening activities for eight to 18-year-olds across Blackpool and our Premier League Primary Stars team is hosting two major events this month.

Next Monday, October 6, partner school students will attend a ‘Show Racism the Red Card’ event focused on tackling racism in football.

Our annual Fit2Glow Festival runs from October 7-9, with schools competing in glow-in-the-dark football before a final at Blackpool Tower Circus on October 10.

Support for veterans and serving personnel continues with our Armed Forces provision, including NAAFI Break on Wednesdays (10.30am-12pm), Walk & Talk on Thursdays (1.30pm-3.30pm), Forces Football on Fridays (6pm-8.30pm), and Gardening Club on Thursdays (10am-12pm).