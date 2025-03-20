Blackpool FC Community Trust is staging its school holiday camps for youngsters next month Picture: Blackpool FC Community Trust

Blackpool FC Community Trust (BFCCT) delivers sports, dance and football camps every school holiday, with the next ones taking place from April 7-17.

This half-term, our sports camps are being held at Unity Academy, Montgomery Academy and Armfield Academy.

Our school holiday sports camps are perfect for children to have fun, make new friends and improve their sports skills.

The Trust will be delivering a variety of exciting activities, including football, dodgeball, cricket, dance and many more.

These camps are designed to provide a fun and challenging environment for children of all skill levels, from the ages of five to 14.

Blackpool FC Community Trust prides itself on delivering the best Holiday Sports Camps available.

With consistently high numbers at our sports camps, we advise parents and guardians to book as soon as possible to secure a spot for their child.

Children will need to wear suitable clothing for both indoor and outdoor activities – and will be required to wear trainers.

Parents and guardians should also ensure that their child brings a packed lunch and plenty to drink.

Our Football Camp and Girls Football Camps are at Aspire Sports Hub.

Football Camps are the perfect place for young players in Blackpool to develop new skills and techniques in a safe environment.

Qualified BFCCT coaches deliver age-appropriate sessions that cater to all skill levels, with a focus on ball mastery and fundamental movements of football to help players improve their game.

Players are encouraged to practice their new skills in fun and competitive scenarios.

In partnership with AVR Dance, our Dance Camp will also return in April.

Tailored for five to 14-year-olds, these camps offer the perfect blend of enjoyment, new friendships and the chance to enhance dance skills.

A typical day will consist of dance routines, focused on a wide variety of different dance styles for all abilities.

To book a place at any of the above camps, visit www.bfcct.co.uk/holiday-camps or take a look on our social media.

We also offer our Stars Camp for young people aged seven to 18, living with a disability.

The camp is delivered by highly qualified and experienced staff who work with young people daily.

It is held in the Education and Community Centre at Bloomfield Road, running from 11am to 3pm.

For more information, please get in touch with us either by emailing [email protected] or by telephoning 01253 348691.

Those receiving LCC Break Time hours can redeem them at our Stars Camp, while we also offer a Dungeons and Dragon or Gaming Club during the half-term.

Our Premier League Kicks team focuses on providing free activities for children in Blackpool.

These include Esports at Bloomfield Road from Mondays to Thursdays, as well as football at Claremont Park on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, Aspire Sports Hub from Mondays to Thursdays and Montgomery Academy on Mondays and Thursdays.

For more information, or to book places on these sessions, please visit www.bfcct.co.uk/pl-kicks