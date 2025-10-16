Blackpool FC Community Trust column: Pupils shine during the Fit2Glow festival

Blackpool FC Community Trust's Fit2Glow festival took place last week Photo: Blackpool FC Community Trust

Twenty-four teams from 16 primary schools were in action as Blackpool FC Community Trust’s (BFCCT) glow-in-the-dark football festival, Fit2Glow, took place last week.

In all, 190 year two boys and girls of mixed abilities accessed the unique opportunity to play in the heats and compete for the chance to be in the final, held in the historic Tower Circus Arena.

The free event, delivered in partnership with Active Blackpool and Merlin Entertainment, comprised three heats at Moor Park, Stanley Park, and Palatine Leisure Centres, with the grand final being held at the iconic Blackpool Tower Circus Arena.

Pitches were marked out with special fluorescent tape, while teams were equipped with fluorescent bibs, headbands and wristbands, ready for matches.

The fun began when the lights went out as players, balls and equipment glowed under the UV lights provided by Blackpool Council’s illuminations department.

There were some great games in the heats before the winners and runners-up went through to the final at the Tower Circus.

It was an amazing event as six schools competed in the iconic arena, while parents were invited to cheer on their school and children.

The games were played in a league format where all teams played each other on the day.

There were some amazing goals and team performances but, most of all, everyone enjoyed the spectacle of playing under the UV lights and in the Tower Circus.

The overall competition winners were Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School, who were fantastic throughout.

Simon Smith, BFCCT’s primary PE manager, said: “I think we’ve said before that, unofficially, this is maybe our favourite event of the year – and yet again it didn’t disappoint.

“It’s really important for us at the Trust and the football club to align children’s enjoyment of the sport and, by playing this type of fun format, there is nothing but that.

“Only a handful of children can say they have played football in the Tower Circus – and linking the unique heritage of the town with the people in it is important.

“Some of the children might have never visited the Tower or the Circus.

“Thank you to Active Blackpool, Merlin Entertainment and the Tower Circus for helping us to hold the event and make it, again, a huge success.

“Well done to Sacred Heart for winning the competition and to all the schools who attended across the week, who contributed to making it a huge success.”