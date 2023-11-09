BTEC and degree students at Blackpool FC Sports College have had a fantastic month after becoming involved in various work experience opportunities that promise growth, learning and making a difference.

Students met with the founder of Medics UK and were offered a paid opportunity to be pitchside, supporting player and crowd safety as well as gaining recognised qualifications and becoming first aid-trained.

Four of our students have already taken up this opportunity and enjoyed the valuable experience received.

College students have been in talks with PL Kicks leads as exciting volunteering opportunities have opened up, offering a chance to be a part of something meaningful and make a real impact.

Blackpool FC Sports College students have had a month of work experience opportunities Picture: Blackpool FC Community Trust

Our navigations manager came into college to speak to students regarding support for the winter Warm Hubs initiative, resulting in two students now being paid and an additional two volunteering.

There was also a focus on Tiny Tangerines and sports development coaching as students got to meet with the sports development manager, who offered volunteering opportunities for students during October half-term.

We had many students volunteering and seven across BTEC and degree courses were paid casual staff members throughout the week.

A phase lead from the Blackpool FC Foundation shared insights with our degree students on coaching and supporting the academy.

Our students participated in a ‘Show Racism the Red Card’ event where they supported children with planned activities and decision making.

As well as gaining knowledge on the subject, they also had the privilege of guiding and inspiring young minds in an educational setting.

We’re so proud of the incredible opportunities our students have seized this month, experiences which will undoubtedly shape them into well-rounded individuals and professionals.

Opportunities will continue to come and we can’t wait to get more students out, gaining experience in the sports industry while studying.

One of the students, Katie Normanton, volunteered for a Sports Camp role.

She said: “I have enjoyed volunteering on Sports Camp. I have learned so much from the coaches and now that I have completed over 100 hours, I am now going to complete my FA introduction to football coaching, paid for by the Trust, which is the first step for me to coach football in the future.”

Our courses give students the chance to develop academically and socially, giving them the knowledge, skills and experience to succeed in their chosen career.

Studying at Blackpool FC Sports College gives students the unique opportunity to learn within a functioning sports organisation, based within a professional football stadium.

This means our students can speak to, and learn from, current professionals working in the sport, fitness and leisure sector.

We have strong partnerships with local employers and organisations, which is embedded into college life to ensure all students gain the experience required to progress onto the next level course or into employment.