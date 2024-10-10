Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool FC Community Trust (BFCCT) pride ourselves on delivering the best holiday camps available – and we’re offering more this month.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We provide quality, fun, active, affordable and safe childcare, so join us from October 21-25.

A girls’ football camp for six to 14-year-olds takes place at Aspire Sports Hub, which also stages a separate football camp for five to 14-year-olds (both 8am-5pm)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Armfield Academy will hold a sports camp for five to 14-year-olds (9am-5pm), as will Montgomery Academy (8am-5pm).

Blackpool FC Community Trust has provided details of the various holiday camps on offer this month Picture: Blackpool FC Community Trust

There will also be a dance camp at AVR Dance School, again for five to 14-year-olds (9am-3.30pm).

We also have our Holiday Activity and Food Camps (HAF) for children who receive free school meals, as well as our Stars Camp for children living with a disability in the local area.

This takes place from 11am-3pm in the Education and Community Centre at Blackpool FC, excluding Bank Holidays, with bookings made by emailing [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Family Clubs will continue at the North Stand Community Hub (3.30pm-5.30pm), with different activities taking place during the week.

On Tuesdays, we will be delivering physical activity sessions and, on Wednesdays, you can access our Homework Club and enjoy arts and crafts.

The Big Food Truck again operates every Tuesday, along with our new Community Club (1.20pm-3pm), while our Breakfast Club runs every Friday (9.30am-11am).

Move More is still looking for people living within the Bloomfield, Tyldesley, Victoria and Park wards, who are interested in developing a community group to support their local community needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FIT Blackpool classes will be launching, with all sessions priced at £2.50, while the Aspire 5s is looking for a new team to join the 18-34 league. Details are available by emailing [email protected].

Active Minds football sessions continue with Monday seeing a men’s group at Stanley Park (7pm-8pm) and a women’s event at Aspire (6pm-7pm).

Aspire also hosts Tuesday sessions for men (8pm-9pm) and women (7pm-8pm), while a new session has started every Thursday at Palatine Leisure Centre (8pm-9pm).

Premier League Kicks HAF recommences in the October half-term, with venues and dates to be confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On October 22, we are taking a group of U16s Premier League Kicks participants to compete in a tournament hosted by Morecambe.

Another cohort will take part in a fixture against Wigan Athletic Community Trust at our South Shore venue on October 28.

Armed Forces support continues with free Forces Football at Aspire every Thursday (6pm-7.30pm).

The NAAFI Break is every Wednesday at Bloomfield Road’s Corner Flag facility (10.30am-12pm), with a £2 charge per pre-ordered breakfast sandwich.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Free Veterans Walk and Talk sessions continue at Blackpool CC every Thursday (1.30pm-3.30pm).

Blackpool FC Sports College students will participate in an NCS residential ‘away from home’ experience from October 14-18, participating in a range of team-building and outward-bound activities.

The following week, October 21-25, is College Progression Week, when BTEC Level Three Year One students will be delivering coaching sessions on our sports camps.

The College is also holding an open evening on October 29 (5pm-6.30pm) with information available by emailing [email protected]