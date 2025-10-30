Blackpool FC Community Trust column: November's health, education and community programmes

Blackpool FC Sports College holds an open evening on Monday Photo: Blackpool FC Community Trust

As we head towards November, Blackpool FC Community Trust continues to deliver an extensive range of programmes for our residents.

Our Premier League Kicks team continues to deliver free evening activities for eight to 18-year-olds across Blackpool.

The Premier League Primary Stars team will be facilitating the EFL Kids Cup, an annual competition in Blackpool, with the winners of the local heats progressing.

High School Hub mentors begin the delivery of Premier League Inspires, which is rolled out across all five partner schools.

The 20-week personal and social development programme is aimed at improving mental health and wellbeing.

Pupils also take part in a social action project, where they have the opportunity to come to Bloomfield Road and present their idea to peers and staff.

Our staff carry on their one to one mentoring offer for pupils in years seven to 11.

Safer Streets continues in our local secondaries and alternative provisions, addressing anti-social behaviour on and offline that impacts the lives of our community.

Blackpool FC School students will volunteer at food banks as part of their Duke of Edinburgh award, as well as taking part in an ‘elimination of violence against women’ workshop.

Monday, November 3, sees an open evening at Blackpool FC Sports College (5pm-7pm).

Two new girls’ football sessions start in November, the first being the Girls Weetabix Wildcats offering for seven to 11-year-olds at Aspire Sports Hub on Mondays (5pm-6pm).

The other is a girls’ futsal group at Montgomery Academy on Thursdays (6pm-7pm), aimed at teams who would like futsal fixtures against other teams.

Our female football department will also work alongside our Premier League Primary Stars team to deliver our annual Girls Cup football tournament.

Cost-of-living support continues with The Big Food Truck at Bloomfield Road on Tuesdays (2pm-3pm) when, before collecting food parcels, attendees can join our Community Club to enjoy a hot drink and access local services (1.30pm-3pm).

Family Clubs continue in the North Stand Community Hub every Tuesday and Wednesday (3.30pm-5pm) and our Community Cohesion group also meets on Thursdays (11am-12pm).

Engage4Change drop-in sessions are also at the North Stand Community Hub on Tuesdays (2.15pm-3pm), when residents can access support with CV writing, email set-up, employability, education and positive activity opportunities.

Our Active Minds programme continues, with multiple weekly men’s and women’s football sessions at Stanley Park, Aspire Sports Hub, Aspire Sports Centre and Palatine Leisure Centre.

Support for veterans and serving personnel continues with the NAAFI Break on Wednesdays (10.30am-12pm), Walk & Talk on Thursdays (1.30pm-3.30pm), Forces Football on Fridays (6pm-8.30pm) and Gardening Club on Thursdays (10am-12pm).

Our monthly veterans’ breakfast club is at @TheGrange on November 4 (10am-11am), as well as a number of one-off events next month.

The club’s Remembrance fixture is against Cardiff City on November 8, when we have invited veterans, cadets and 4Lancs to join us, as well as a bugler, with wreaths laid pre-match.

BFCCT representatives will attend the Remembrance Service at Blackpool’s Cenotaph on November 9, followed by a visit to Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Remembrance Day, November 11.

NAAFI Break participants have a Christmas Dinner at the Fairhaven Hotel on November 16 before the Community Breakfast with Veterans at Tia’s Crown, Burnside Garden Centre, on the 28th.

For more information, visit: www.bfcct.co.uk or find Blackpool FC Community Trust on social media.