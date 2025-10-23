Blackpool FC Community Trust column: Classes help residents to Get FIT and Keep FIT

Blackpool FC Community Trust launched 'Get FIT Keep FIT' almost a year ago Photo: Blackpool FC Community Trust

Almost 12 months ago, Blackpool FC Community Trust launched the ‘Get FIT Keep FIT’ initiative.

Get FIT Keep FIT is an inclusive health and fitness community, dedicated to helping everyone lead a healthier, more active lifestyle.

We have identified the need for easily accessible and affordable exercise classes, along with weight management courses.

As part of our 2024-2027 strategy, we pledged to develop inclusive physical activity for all and are fully committed to doing so.

We acknowledge that becoming more physically active can be daunting and there are barriers to doing so.

We aim to reduce these barriers, get people to enjoy being more active and promote a more positive, healthier lifestyle.

Our affordable schedule is designed to make fitness accessible to all.

More than just a workout, our group exercise classes provide motivation, encourage social connections and enhance overall wellbeing.

With a variety of classes to choose from, you can enjoy your fitness journey while receiving guidance and support from our qualified instructors.

The programme features weekly sessions including pilates, circuits, BoxFIT, ClubFIT and strength and stretch.

Lauren Cholmondeley, BFCCT’s community engagement manager, said: “We believe that physical activity is crucial for maintaining a healthy lifestyle and we want to make it accessible to everyone in our community.

“This programme not only promotes individual health but also strengthens community bonds.”

People can book a single session from £3 or, to become a member and attend unlimited classes for just £20 a month, visit gymcatch.com/app/provider/8064/events

You can view the full timetable at https://www.bfcct.co.uk/programme/keep-fit/ or email [email protected] for more information about Get FIT Keep FIT.

Join us in making our community happier, healthier and more connected.