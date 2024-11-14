Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This week saw Blackpool FC Community Trust (BFCCT) deliver our biggest EFL Utilita Girls Cup event yet for girls in years seven and eight.

More than 150 girls attended, making up 18 teams who battled it out for the chance to represent Blackpool FC at the Under-13s Girls Cup North West Finals in January.

There was a fantastic amount of talent on display, with high schools from all over the Fylde coast in attendance.

The final brought a nailbiting encounter between Lytham St Annes High School (LSA) and Carr Hill, which finished in a 1-1 draw.

Blackpool FC Community Trust's EFL Utilita Girls Cup event was won by Lytham St Annes High School Picture: Blackpool FC Community Trust

That was followed by a tense penalty shootout, which saw LSA take the win after a save from their exceptional goalkeeper.

All players, teachers and staff also held an impeccable minute’s silence, mid-tournament, to pay their respects on Armistice Day.

Andrew Aspinall, the female football development manager at BFCCT, said: “It was great to see so many girls enjoying football.

“Part of my role is to use the badge of Blackpool FC to inspire local girls and to use Blackpool FC to encourage girls to stay active and enjoy playing football.

“Hopefully, we will see lots of these girls now having the confidence to go to join their local grassroots teams.

“We are delighted for LSA to represent Blackpool FC in the next round of the tournament again.

“In three years, LSA has been successful in the next round of the North West tournament twice and qualified for the Northern Finals against teams from all over the north of England.

“We are excited to see how far they will get this year.”

The next round of the tournament will see the LSA team play against schools representing other EFL clubs including Fleetwood Town, Preston North End, Carlisle United, Accrington Stanley and Blackburn Rovers.

Aspinall added: “We also use these tournaments to highlight the most talented players from the Fylde coast and further afield.

“BFCCT deliver the FA Girls’ Emerging Talent Centre, which is our elite female football programme, and these tournaments are a great way to identify exceptional players to add to our elite programme.”

BFCCT would also like to thank Blackpool Sports Centre and Active Blackpool for allowing us to use their pitch at Stanley Park to deliver these tournaments each year – and good luck to LSA in the next round of the tournament.

If you would like more information on any of our female football programmes, then please email [email protected] for more details.