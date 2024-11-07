Blackpool FC Community Trust (BFCCT) are excited to announce the launch of our new ‘Get FIT with BFCCT’ initiative.

Get FIT with BFCCT is an inclusive health and fitness community, dedicated to helping everyone lead a healthier, more active lifestyle.

We have identified the need for easily accessible and affordable exercise classes, along with weight management courses.

As part of our 2024-2027 strategy, we have pledged to develop inclusive physical activity for all and are fully committed to doing that.

Blackpool FC Community Trust has launched the ‘Get FIT with BFCCT’ scheme Picture: Blackpool FC Community Trust

We acknowledge that becoming more physically active can be daunting and there are barriers to doing so.

We aim to reduce these barriers, get people to enjoy being more active and promote a more positive, healthier lifestyle.

Our affordable schedule is designed to make fitness accessible to all.

More than just a workout, our group exercise classes provide motivation, encourage social connections and enhance overall wellbeing.

With a variety of classes to choose from, you can enjoy your fitness journey while receiving guidance and support from our qualified instructors.

The programme will feature weekly sessions including circuits, BoxFIT, ClubFIT, pilates and strength and stretch.

Seb Draper, the Active Through Football Manager at BFCCT, said: “We believe that physical activity is crucial for maintaining a healthy lifestyle and we want to make it accessible to everyone in our community.

“This programme not only promotes individual health but also strengthens community bonds.”

Single sessions can be booked for £2.50 or, to become a member and attend unlimited classes for just £20 a month, visit: gymcatch.com/app/provider/8064/events

The full timetable can be viewed online by visiting www.bfcct.co.uk/programme/get-fit-with-bfcct/

For more information about Get FIT with BFCCT, please send us an email at [email protected]

Join us in making our community happier, healthier and more connected.