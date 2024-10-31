As we head into November, Blackpool FC Community Trust (BFCCT) continues to run a range of activities throughout the month.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Our Family Clubs will continue at the North Stand Community Hub (3.30pm-5.30pm), with different activities taking place during the week.

We will be delivering physical activity sessions on Tuesdays and, on Wednesdays, you can access our Homework Club and enjoy arts and crafts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Big Food Truck will also operate every Tuesday, along with our new Community Club (1.20pm-3pm).

Blackpool FC Community Trust holds weekly NAAFI Breaks in the Corner Flag at Bloomfield Road Picture: Blackpool FC Community Trust

A Breakfast Club is every Friday, again at the North Stand Community Hub (9.30am-11am).

On November 12, a creative writing workshop is being delivered to Blackpool FC School pupils.

As part of project-based learning, we are looking at environmental issues and new species of animals, so our pupils are going on a trip to Blackpool Zoo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Move More is still looking for people living in the Bloomfield, Tyldesley, Victoria and Park wards, who are interested in developing a community group to support their local community needs. Anyone interested can email [email protected]

The ‘Get FIT with BFCCT’ fitness timetable and monthly £20 rolling membership are now live, with classes including circuits, pilates and strength and stretch.

The Aspire 5s leagues continue with a new team needed to join the 18-34 competition; email [email protected] for details.

Active Minds men’s sessions are at Stanley Park on Monday (7pm), Aspire on Tuesday (8pm-8pm) and Palatine Leisure Centre on Thursday (8pm-9pm).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Women’s sessions are at Aspire on Monday (6pm-7pm) and Tuesday (7pm-8pm).

Our free Veterans Breakfast Club will return on Tuesday at @thegrange on Bathurst Avenue (9.30am-10.45am).

The Forces Football team meets every Thursday at Aspire (6pm-7.30pm).

Wednesdays see the NAAFI Break in The Corner Flag at Bloomfield Road, where £2 breakfast sandwiches can be pre-ordered before the prior Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alternatively, join our veterans as they stroll around Stanley Park on Thursdays (1.30pm-3.30pm).

This month sees our Forces Football team play Liverpool U21s on November 6 before our Remembrance Forces Football match against Fleetwood 24 hours later at Aspire (7pm).

We are continuing our delivery of NCS Open to All, delivering a wide range of topics to improve students’ personal development, life and employability skills.

NCS Targeted begins at The Platform this month as we look to engage those debating their next steps into education or employment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our Level Up programme returns, aiming to improve participants’ life skills and employability skills to find a positive pathway back to education, training or employment.

The StayOnSide (Safer Streets) programme is back in schools, teaching year seven and eight pupils how to keep themselves safe and act responsibly within their communities.

Our FA Girls’ Emerging Talent Centre’s U10s, U12s and U14s play Preston North End on Friday, when the U16s meet Carlisle.

The U12s also have a match at Manchester City Academy on November 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The U9/10 Elite Coaching Pathway group has matches with Blackburn Rovers Development Centres, while the U11/12s section plays Manchester City Academy.

November 11 sees us hosting the EFL U13 Girls Cup for high schools throughout Blackpool and Fylde.

The winner has an opportunity to represent Blackpool FC at the North West EFL Girls Cup finals.

Finally, the girls’ football sessions continue and include the Monday Night Future Lioness Development Centres and Girls Goalkeeper Development Centres.