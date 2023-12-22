Blackpool FC Community Trust has been very busy during the course of 2023 with many highlights during the last 12 months.

In January, CBBC came along to a number of our living support sessions to speak with the families who attend.

Our FA Girls’ Emerging Talent Centre was launched with around 300 registered girls whittled down to 66.

February brought the biggest PLPS U11 girls tournament yet with 20 teams from 19 primary schools attending the competition for years five and six, won by St Nicholas.

Our PL Kicks team won a U16 tournament at Burnley, beating Blackburn Rovers in the semi-final and Preston North End in the final.

March saw an #IWD2023 event at Blackpool Sixth Form, where girls were tasked to design a woman made up from aspects of influential women either in their personal lives, celebrities, leaders or athletes.

Blackpool FC worked with us in support of ‘Unite for Access’, welcoming pupils from two SEND schools with whom we work.

As for April, we partnered with LionTrust who became a principal partner and the front-of-shirt sponsor for our FA Girls’ ETC for the 2023/24 season.

The ‘Premier League Supports’ campaign encouraged clubs to celebrate the positive impact they have on communities, with Blackpool naming Dave Marsland ‘One of Our Own’.

In May, 21 schools and almost 1,200 children took part in the three-day Fit2Go Festival at Bloomfield Road.

Cadets from Highfield Leadership Academy visited veterans at our NAAFI Break.

June saw some of our staff attend Pride Blackpool, taking part in the parade and setting up a stall allowing people to learn more about the programmes we offer.

We also launched our first LGBTQ+ football session for members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies, where everyone is welcome regardless of their ability.

July included our 2023 Enterprise Challenge, when pupils presented their business ideas focusing on creating a new attraction in the town for 11 to 18-year-olds.

St Nicholas won on penalties as our annual Jimmy Armfield Memorial Trophy Tournament was held at Stanley Park.

In August, we announced the ‘Get Vocal Podcast’ which followed on from the success of our weekly men’s talking group.

September was induction week for Blackpool FC Sports College and Blackpool FC School pupils.

In partnership with Blackpool FC and celebrating October’s Black History Month, we asked primary school pupils to produce a newspaper front cover on an Inspirational black person and received nearly 800 entries.

The EFL Kids Cup saw around 180 players from 20 primary school teams taking part, Sacred Heart eventually winning the final.

November’s Remembrance Day activities included Blackpool COO Jonty Castle visiting our Remembrance NAAFI with more than 50 veterans and local charities and organisations in attendance.

The EFL Week of Action included some first-team squad members visiting the Family Hub at Bloomfield Road, while Kyle Joseph and Dom Thompson attended our Forces Football session.

Finally, December started with the wrapping of presents bought thanks to the donations for the club’s Festive Fundraiser.