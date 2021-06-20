Blackpool FC Community Trust column: Helping to keep children occupied over the summer months

We do this through delivering a variety of programmes to increase social inclusion opportunities, improve physical fitness, health and education, as well as lessen involvement in antisocial behaviour.

Over the last year, we haven’t been able to run our much-loved sports camps, but we are extremely excited to announce they will be back this summer in addition to a football camp.

Sports camps are a chance for children to keep in touch with their friends during the holidays, while keeping active and encouraging children and young people to try new activities.

Blackpool FC Community Trust are running their popular sports and football camps this summer

We are so glad to be able to offer these to our community again.

Aimed at children aged between five and 14, the sports camps will run from July 26 until August 27 at Unity Academy and Highfield Leadership Academy, while the football camp will be at PlayFootball on Garstang Road across the same dates.

One parent said: “My boys love it here! The coaches are fantastic and set up loads of activities to suit everyone.

“It’s so good to be able to go to work knowing my boys are being looked after. They are having a great time, never get bored and always look forward to going back.”

Places can be booked online at www.bfcct.co.uk or via the link on our social media.

Alternatively, we also have several PL Kicks sessions running across Blackpool.

These are for eight to 18-year-olds and are delivered free of charge.

In addition to the football sessions, PL Kicks also offers pathways into regular competitive football matches and tournaments with other Community Trust PL Kicks teams throughout the country.

For more information on any of the above, please visit www.bfcct.co.uk, follow BFCCT on social media or call 01253 348691.