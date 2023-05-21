The money will see isolated people and those with dementia given the opportunity to engage in five programmes.

‘Replay’ offers adults the chance to come together and engage in different social and physical activities, all within one session.

Blackpool FC Community Trust is offering five programmes to older people in the area

Participants will be able to socialise and make new friends, while choosing from a range of activities within the session.

These include chair-based and low-impact exercises aimed at improving physical health and capabilities, as well as boccia, bingo and table-top games such as dominoes, chess, draughts, Subbuteo, electronic games and much more.

‘Extra Time’ is a BFCCT programme delivered for over-55s.

The group is needs-led and participants have an input on the activities they would like to be available during the sessions.

Afternoons can include chair-based exercise, dominoes, quizzes, trips, country-themed afternoons, or simply coffee and a chat.

In the past, participants have enjoyed themed afternoons, sessions where new foods are tasted – with fact-finding, quizzes and dancing all related to a foreign country – and group visits to some of Blackpool’s famous heritage sites and attractions.

‘Sporting Memories’ is aimed at older sports fans and those living with mild to moderate dementia and related memory loss conditions.

These sessions will predominantly cover football and Blackpool FC, although we will incorporate other sports.

This fun group will then provide participants with an opportunity to meet up with like-minded people to share stories, memories, memorabilia and opinions.

The wellbeing social group is a peer support group enabling individuals to share experiences, celebrate highlights and talk with others about challenges and concerns in their lives.

‘Walk and Talk’ group sessions help to combat loneliness while getting active, enjoying the outdoors and getting to know the local area.

Blackpool has the largest population of over-50s in the North West, comprising 20 per cent of the population, and is the most deprived local authority in England.

At least one-quarter of older adults live in deprivation and face a serious decline in social activity.

There is also a lack of local provision since Age UK Blackpool closed in 2018.

Discussions with Blackpool Council, older Blackpool FC fans and, more recently, the NHS and Blackpool’s four primary care networks have led BFCCT to expand provision to help address this need.

A recent survey of clients who have been through the programmes showed 100 per cent have made new friends.

Fifty per cent feel significantly less lonely while the remaining 50 per cent felt either slightly less lonely or have stayed the same.

Dave Maclean, BFCCT’s community engagement manager, said: “We’re very grateful to West Lancashire Freemasons for their generous grant which will make a real difference to older people in our community who are so often dealing with loneliness and social isolation.

“This is a major issue in Blackpool and we’re delighted to be partnering with the Freemasons to tackle it.”