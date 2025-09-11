Blackpool FC Community Trust column: Help is available to boost mental health

Unified Football is just one of the programmes offered by Blackpool FC Community Trust Photo: Blackpool FC Community Trust

World Suicide Prevention Day was on Wednesday of this week – and is a reminder that looking after your mental health matters and that no one should face challenges alone.

Blackpool FC Community Trust is helping local residents through a range of free or low-cost activities designed to improve wellbeing, build resilience and encourage connection.

‘Get Vocal’ is a safe, supportive space for men to talk openly about life’s challenges, share experiences and find peer support.

Sessions take place at Bloomfield Road on Mondays (6pm-8pm) and Aspire Sports Hub on Tuesdays (5.30pm-7pm).

They are free of charge and there is no need to book, anyone wishing to attend can just turn up.

‘Walk and Talk’ is a weekly social walk to help combat loneliness, followed by an optional brew and chat at Blackpool Cricket Club.

Again, it is free of charge and takes place on Tuesdays (1.30pm-3.30pm) with participants meeting at the cricket club.

‘Active Minds’ football sessions are designed to support mental health through exercise, teamwork and connection.

Men’s sessions are at Unity Academy on Mondays (6.30pm-8pm) and Aspire on Tuesdays (7.30pm-9pm), with Thursday get-togethers at Aspire (7pm-8.30pm) and Palatine Sports Centre (7.30pm-9pm).

Women’s sessions are held at Aspire on Mondays (6pm-7pm) and Tuesdays (7pm-8pm).

Sessions cost £3 each with booking and online consent required before the first session.

‘Unstoppable’ is a PHSE programme delivered to every primary school in Blackpool.

Using Dan Freedman’s book ‘Unstoppable’ as a core resource, it supports year six pupils with topics such as mental health, friendships, family and the transition to high school.

‘Unified Football’ provides free football sessions aimed at improving mental wellbeing through physical activity and building peer support networks.

Aimed at people aged 16 and over, they take place on Wednesdays in term time at Stanley Park (2pm-3pm), with another session at Aspire on Thursdays (6pm-7pm).

By providing inclusive and accessible opportunities like these, Blackpool FC Community Trust continues to play a vital role in supporting local mental health.

The message is clear: no one should face challenges alone and help is available in the community.

Visit www.bfcct.co.uk for more information on the above activities, to explore other programmes or to get involved.