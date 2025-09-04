Blackpool FC Community Trust column: September’s packed programme for our residents

Blackpool FC Community Trust holds a NAAFI Break again this month Photo: Blackpool FC Community Trust

Blackpool FC Community Trust is running a full programme of activities and support across the town this month, ranging from cost of living initiatives and employability drop-ins, to football sessions, fitness classes and community groups.

The Big Food Truck visits Bloomfield Road every Tuesday (2pm-3pm), with our Community Club taking place from 1.30pm-3pm.

Our Family Clubs return on September 9, so join us at the North Stand Community Hub every Tuesday and Wednesday (3.30pm-5pm).

The Community Cohesion group also meets in the North Stand Community Hub on Fridays (10.30am-11.30am) to discuss what’s happening in the local area and start making efforts towards our social action project of cleaning up and refreshing Revoe Park.

Please contact [email protected] if you would like to join us.

We will host a Crochet Club at Starbucks in Bloomfield on Wednesdays, starting from September 10 (1.30pm-2.30pm).

Sandy from Blackpool Coastal Housing will be showing us the basics with details available by emailing [email protected]

In partnership with Blackpool Coastal Housing and Empowerment, we are hosting a drop-in at the North Stand Community Hub on Tuesday, September 9 (2.15pm-3pm).

You can get support on CV writing, setting up an email, discussing employability, education and positive activity opportunities.

Active Minds continues with men’s football sessions at Stanley Park on Mondays (7pm-8pm) and Aspire on Tuesdays (8pm-9pm), while Thursdays see activities at Palatine (8pm-9pm) and Aspire (7pm-8.30pm).

Aspire hosts women’s sessions on Mondays (6pm-7pm) and Tuesdays (7pm-8pm).

We have launched our new Get Fit Keep Fit Facebook page featuring all the latest updates to the timetable, session tasters and any upcoming events.

Limited spaces are available for the next 10-week cohort, which begins on September 15.

Email [email protected] for more information or to secure your place.

Our Keep FIT timetable of fitness classes continues with monthly £20 rolling membership or individual sessions of £3.

Man v Fat is looking for new participants to join their football sessions, which are for men with a BMI of 27.5 or more.

More than 90 per cent of our players lose weight and get fitter, so you can join them from just £35 a month.

From September 1-30, our PL Kicks team is offering free drop-in positive diversionary activities for young people across Blackpool.

Monday’s sessions are at South Shore Academy (5pm-6pm) and Mereside Primary Academy (5.30pm-6.30pm), with one at Aspire on Tuesdays (5pm-7pm).

Wednesday’s activities are at Claremont Park (5pm-6pm) and Aspire, which has a separate girls-only group (both 5pm-7pm).

Montgomery Academy is the venue on Thursdays, again with a girls-only session (both 5pm-6pm).

Friday’s hosts are Stanley Park (4pm-6pm) and Revoe Park (5pm-7pm).

Our Armed Forces provision sees the NAAFI Break on Wednesdays (10.30am-12pm), Walk & Talk on Thursdays (1.30pm-3.30pm) and Forces Football on Fridays (6pm-8.30pm).

Gardening Club will take place on Thursdays at the Fylde Arboretum (10am-12pm).

Blackpool FC Sports College has open evenings on September 24, November 3, December 3, February 13 and May 18 (5pm-7pm).

Future Lioness Development Centres will resume on Monday, September 8, for U8-U14 girls who play for any team and would like structured coaching from our UEFA-qualified coaches.

We are resuming our primary school and high school delivery, aiming to engage young females using the Blackpool FC brand through weekly sessions in PE lessons, lunch clubs and after-school clubs.