The festival is an opportunity for the children to celebrate the completion of Fit2Go, the six-week healthy lifestyle programme.

It also enabled the youngsters to take part in a variety of activities around the stadium.

The festival is organised by the Health and Wellbeing team with the support of other departments in the Community Trust.

Blackpool FC Community Trust's Fit2Go Festival saw youngsters visit Bloomfield Road

It proved to be a huge success with 21 schools and nearly 1,200 children attending.

All of the children and school staff had a great time, motivating each other while taking part in activities as the sun shone down over Bloomfield Road.

The emphasis on the day is having fun with areas all over the football stadium being utilised.

That meant the children had a chance to take part in dodgeball under the Jimmy Armfield Stand, play netball in the sponsors’ lounge, dance in the 53 Suite and do fitness circuits pitchside.

There was also a tour of the changing rooms, where the pupils were able to have photos and try on some matchworn shirts.

A student from Layton Primary School said: “I have really enjoyed the Fit2Go Festival today, my favourite part was the dancing.

“Since Fit2Go, I have been doing a lot more physical activity compared to what I used to be doing, as well as eating healthier which has given me a really good, healthy lifestyle.”

We would like to say a big thank you to all the schools who were able to attend the three-day event, as well as to Blackpool FC for allowing us to use the club facilities.

It was also great to have some of our BTEC and degree students volunteering their time to support our lead coaches, allowing them to gain vital coaching experience.

Miss Ellis, a year four teacher from Anchorsholme Academy, said this about the Fit2Go Festival: “The festival is a great continuation of our learning throughout the year.

“We took part in lots of physical activities to help get our heart rates up, to help keep our bodies and minds healthy – and to just have a really good time.”

Fit2Go is funded by NHS Blackpool, Blackpool CCG and BFCCT, educating year four pupils and their families on how they could make changes to help lead a healthy lifestyle.

For more information on Fit2Go or the Fit2Go Festival, please email [email protected]