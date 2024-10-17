Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool FC Community Trust’s (BFCCT) glow-in-the-dark football tournament, ‘Fit2Glow’, returned earlier this month after a year’s break.

It proved to be as popular as ever with 28 teams attending on behalf of 18 primary schools.

Approximately 200 year two boys and girls of mixed abilities accessed the unique opportunity and took part in this year’s tournament.

The free event, which is delivered in partnership with Blackpool’s Lightpool Festival, was made up of three heats at Moor Park, Palatine and Stanley Park Sports Centres.

Blackpool FC Community Trust staged the final of its Fit2Glow football tournament at Blackpool Tower Circus Picture: Blackpool FC Community Trust

It then culminated in the grand final, hosted at the iconic Blackpool Tower Circus.

Pitches and goals were marked out with special fluorescent tape and teams were equipped with fluorescent bibs, headbands and wristbands, ready for matches.

The fun started when the lights went out as players, balls and equipment glowed under the UV lights provided by Blackpool Illuminations.

There were some great games in the heats, which saw the winners and runners-up progressing through to the final at the Tower Circus.

It was an amazing event, which also proved a unique experience for the players and schools involved.

Parents were also allowed to access the venue on the day to cheer on their school and children.

The games were played out in a league format with congratulations to the eventual winners of the competition, St Nicholas C of E Primary School.

Simon Smith, the primary PE manager at BFCCT, said: “This is a really popular event for us to run and one of our favourites due to the uniqueness of the location, which really links into the heritage of Blackpool, and helps us to collaborate with some amazing places in the town, such as the Tower Circus.

“Only a handful of children can say they have played football there and this, as well as the glow-in-the-dark format, provides an amazing backdrop and experience for the schoolchildren involved.

“Well done to St Nicholas C of E Primary School for winning the competition – and also to all schools right across the event for making it such a huge success.”