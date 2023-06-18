She attended the ETC trials in September 2022 and showed the potential and ability to be invited into the 30-week programme, which aims to identify girls for the England Lioness player pathway.

Esme also plays grassroots football for Blackpool FC Girls and Ladies in the U13s team and has recently been offered a place in Manchester City’s U14 Pro Game Academy squad for the 2023/24 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She has worked extremely hard since the ETC programme launched, taking part in our goalkeeper-specific training programmes as well as the outfield sessions alongside the U13/14 group.

Esme Seddon's progress with BFCCT's ETC programme has led to an invite from Manchester City

Her development has exceeded our expectations, while her hard work and determination this season has been great to see.

ETC centre manager and technical lead, Andy Aspinall, said: “Esme showed some good ability and huge amounts of potential in her initial trial for the ETC.

“Her drive and determination have been exceptional. She always has a smile on her face and her confidence and communication skills have really improved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is a shame that we are losing her, but she has an amazing opportunity to train several times a week with a Professional Game Academy programme at Manchester City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are delighted to have played a part in her development. She has a great future ahead of her.”

Esme added: “I’ve really loved my time at Blackpool FC Community Trust’s ETC.

“My coaches, Ian and Paul, always manage to make the training sessions challenging, yet fun, and put a smile on my face and I can never thank them enough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The dedication, time and effort from my goalkeeper coaches, Dave and Erin, have been amazing as well. They come up with new topics every session and I’ve progressed so much.

“Since joining, I’ve made some best friends that have also pushed me to become the best version of myself as a footballer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All the girls are so nice and encouraging. Andy has made this whole experience possible and I am so incredibly grateful.

“I cannot recommend the ETC enough for the girls who want to become better footballers and aspire to be the best.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phil Seddon, Esme’s parent, added: “Since the age of seven, Esme has had a love for football, but over the last 12 months it has really become a passion and something which she has started to take more and more seriously.

“The ETC has provided the environment for her passion to grow to the next level, allowing her to become more motivated, work harder, become more focused, and push on in her hopes of becoming a professional footballer.

“Since joining the Emerging Talent Centre, Esme has come on in leaps and bounds, especially with the specific skills needed for the goalkeeper position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She is now much more confident and has also made some lifelong friends through the programme. We want to thank all of the staff for the efforts they have put in.”

Advertisement Hide Ad