Neil Critchley feels fully supported in his bid to strengthen amid renewed links with ex-Peterborough United captain Oliver Norburn
The 40-year-old head coach appreciates the Seasiders can't bet the ranch, and must continue to spend within their means, in order to protect and preserve the club's long-term future.
The ex-Liverpool Under 23s coach is more than comfortable operating within those perimeters, and wouldn't ever expect owner Simon Sadler to jeopardise the club's sustainability, but he knows he'll be given the help he needs to land his targets.
The Tangerines are reportedly among a string of League One teams looking to strike a deal with Peterborough United midfielder Oliver Norburn, who was one of many senior players transfer listed by Posh at the end of last season.
The former London Stadium skipper, 30, had been close to sealing a switch to Blackpool in the past – as Critchley cranked up his pursuit during his first spell in charge – only for the ex-Shrewsbury Town man to suffer a serious knee ligament injury which kept him on the sidelines for 11 months.
"I have great support around me, but it's got to be within the means of the football club," he said. "If we identify the right players and the right people then I know I'll have the support to do it.
"A lot of my formative years in football were at Crewe, who were brilliant at producing their own players, but they also did it without going beyond their means or spending money they didn't have.
"I saw that close up for a number of years, they were successful, they remained in the Championship for nine or 10 successive seasons, there was a reason for that, and it's what we had here last time."
Critchley added: "It's a competitive market and players are sometimes willing to wait and be patient. Agents enjoy this time of year, but we have to identify the ones that we think are the right types of players and the right types of characters to bring to this football club.
"That was something that helped us to be really successful last time. We can't compromise on the types of people that we bring here, but if you can identify your targets sooner rather than later, and they can be there for the first day of pre-season, it gives you a chance to build your way of playing, get your messages across, integrate them into the group, it gives you a better start."