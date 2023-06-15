The 40-year-old head coach appreciates the Seasiders can't bet the ranch, and must continue to spend within their means, in order to protect and preserve the club's long-term future.

The ex-Liverpool Under 23s coach is more than comfortable operating within those perimeters, and wouldn't ever expect owner Simon Sadler to jeopardise the club's sustainability, but he knows he'll be given the help he needs to land his targets.

The Tangerines are reportedly among a string of League One teams looking to strike a deal with Peterborough United midfielder Oliver Norburn, who was one of many senior players transfer listed by Posh at the end of last season.

HARTLEPOOL, ENGLAND - JANUARY 08: Neil Critchley, Manager of Blackpool reacts during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Hartlepool United and Blackpool at Suit Direct Stadium on January 08, 2022 in Hartlepool, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

The former London Stadium skipper, 30, had been close to sealing a switch to Blackpool in the past – as Critchley cranked up his pursuit during his first spell in charge – only for the ex-Shrewsbury Town man to suffer a serious knee ligament injury which kept him on the sidelines for 11 months.

"I have great support around me, but it's got to be within the means of the football club," he said. "If we identify the right players and the right people then I know I'll have the support to do it.

"A lot of my formative years in football were at Crewe, who were brilliant at producing their own players, but they also did it without going beyond their means or spending money they didn't have.

"I saw that close up for a number of years, they were successful, they remained in the Championship for nine or 10 successive seasons, there was a reason for that, and it's what we had here last time."

PETERBOROUGH, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 29: Oliver Norburn of Peterborough United reacts after a fowl during the Sky Bet Championship match between Peterborough United and AFC Bournemouth at London Road Stadium on September 29, 2021 in Peterborough, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Critchley added: "It's a competitive market and players are sometimes willing to wait and be patient. Agents enjoy this time of year, but we have to identify the ones that we think are the right types of players and the right types of characters to bring to this football club.