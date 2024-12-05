Blackpool FC Community Trust column: Come and see what Blackpool FC Sports College has to offer

Blackpool FC Sports College is staging another open evening at Bloomfield Road next week to highlight the available education pathways.

Taking place on Thursday, December 12 (5pm-7pm) in the North Stand at Bloomfield Road, students and their parents or guardians can see the college, meet the staff and learn more about what is on offer.

There are numerous bespoke post-16 and higher education qualifications in sport and esports, delivered in a purpose-built facility by a team of qualified teachers, support staff and coaches.

The post-16 college options include a one-year level two sports industry skills course, a two-year level three diploma in sports coaching and development or a two-year level three extended diploma in sports coaching and development.

Also on offer is a one-year level two esports course or a level three esports, enterprise and entrepreneurship course over two years.

The higher education courses are a two-year foundation degree in sports coaching and development or another two-year foundation degree in community football coaching and development.

There is also a one-year BSc top-up degree in either sports coaching and development or community football coaching and development.

Those qualifications support students in developing the skills and qualities required to work within the industry.

Part of the college’s core focus is to provide practical work experience opportunities, allowing students to progress and apply the necessary skills needed for direct employment within the industry.

All the courses offer a broad range of academic skills and knowledge, allowing students to take their first steps into the sporting and digital media landscape as well as providing skills to use throughout their careers.

The college also aims to ensure that students leave after achieving academically, engaging with our wide range of opportunities and experiences and having had a great time.

As part of the student experience, there is a football academy where players are guided by professional UEFA coaches and represent Blackpool FC in competitive leagues.

A sports coaching academy sees students have access to hands-on experience as a coach, specialised workshops with current industry professionals and mentoring with qualified staff across Blackpool FC Community Trust (BFCCT).

In terms of competitive gaming, there is the chance to train and compete like a professional esports player, planning and delivering esports events to put entrepreneurial skills into practice.

One of the former students is Luke Harris, who studied BTEC level two and three in sports coaching and development as well as a BSc degree in community football coaching, development and administration.

He has been in full-time employment with BFCCT since he completed his degree, starting as part of the Premier League Kicks team and becoming a champions mentor.

Luke supports individuals who are at risk of committing – or are already involved in – crime, creating a positive environment for them to excel and be the best they can be.

He said: “I was supported by highly-skilled tutors, whose guidance allowed me to develop professionally and academically, which shaped me into the coach I am today.

“My tutors encouraged me to thrive within the classroom and my coaching practice.”

