Blackpool FC Girls & Ladies are looking for volunteer coaches Photo: Blackpool FC Community Trust

Blackpool FC Girls & Ladies are seeking passionate volunteer coaches to join our ambitious club ahead of the 2025/26 season.

We have exciting opportunities across all levels, including grassroots, reserve and first-team roles, whether you’re just beginning your coaching journey or looking to take the next step and refine your skills.

We’re looking for enthusiastic, committed individuals with FA coaching qualifications, strong communication skills and a genuine passion for developing players and supporting female football on the Fylde coast.

In return, we offer a welcoming environment, ongoing development opportunities, clear progression pathways, the opportunity to receive Blackpool FC matchday tickets and invitations to social events.

Get in touch and be a part of a growing, community-driven club that proudly represents Blackpool FC.

Our Under-14s’ coach is Shane Cotterill, who has spoken about his involvement with the club.

He said: “Blackpool Girls & Ladies has played a huge role in my development as a coach since joining the club.

“The club is made up of some incredibly experienced committee members and coaches, including the recent addition of club chairperson and ex-Blackpool FC professional football player Marc Joseph.

“The regular support and advice provided by these individuals is incredibly helpful and provides an outstanding full support network to all coaches involved.

“It’s an exciting time to be involved with Blackpool Girls & Ladies from both a player and coach’s perspective, with opportunities, experiences and memories being created that provide an unrivalled experience as a coach in the grassroots game.

“If you are interested in becoming a coach, I would highly recommend joining Blackpool Girls & Ladies.

“It’s a supportive and welcoming environment made up of other ambitious coaches – and it’s a fantastic opportunity to have a positive impact on female footballers in Blackpool and across the Fylde coast.

“Lots of hard work is going on behind the scenes with plenty of big projects on the way to ensure Blackpool Girls & Ladies are the frontrunners for girls’ grassroots football. My advice would be to get on board now!”

Anyone looking to either express an interest or find out more can do so by emailing [email protected] or [email protected]