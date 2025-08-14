Blackpool FC Community Trust operates a number of projects to help residents Photo: Blackpool FC Community Trust

Blackpool FC Community Trust (BFCCT) is inviting businesses and partners to invest in a new range of sponsorship and partnership opportunities for the 2025/26 season.

Delivering more than 65 community-focused projects across Blackpool and the Fylde coast, the Trust generated £22.9m in social value last year, more than double the EFL network average. Each pound invested returns almost £10 in value to the community.

Ashley Hackett, BFCCT’s CEO, said: “Our programmes deliver real, measurable impact across the community and we’re inviting businesses to be part of that.

“Whether it’s supporting grassroots football, enhancing education or improving wellbeing for older adults and veterans, this is an opportunity to invest in something with purpose and meaningful impact.”

BFCCT’s 2025/26 partnership packages offer tiered opportunities for businesses to gain brand exposure while supporting community impact.

Options include high-profile principal sponsorship (£40,000+) with full-scale visibility and hospitality opportunities, or project sponsorships (£10,000) with more than 30 impactful sports, education, health or inclusion options.

In return, you’ll receive project naming rights, LED advertising, social media features, printed and digital branding, hospitality and event invitations, and a football signed by Blackpool’s first team.

The Tangerine Together Donation Scheme (£1,000) is a powerful way to make a difference and helps to deliver programmes including Family Clubs, the weekly food parcel collection service for those in need and the Community Club.

In return, you’ll receive matchday exposure, public recognition and invitations to key events but, more importantly, you’ll be part of changing lives in our town.

Our kit sponsorship (£10,000+) features branding on shirts, shorts or training wear across multiple female teams.

With growing participation and visibility in the women’s game, this is a timely opportunity for businesses to invest in the future of female football while gaining brand exposure through LED matchday advertising, digital content, matchday programme features and access to Trust events.

Blackpool FC Sports College delivers full-time education alongside professional coaching, enrichment and placement opportunities.

Becoming the front-of-shirt sponsor (£20,000) means your brand would appear across student playing kits, digital channels and printed media.

This season, our A team won their league title and earned the honour of representing the Trust in an event at Wembley Stadium.

This package also includes premium matchday hospitality for 10 guests, framed shirt presentation and the chance to align your organisation with achievement and youth development at its best.

As front-of-shirt sponsor for Blackpool FC Ladies (£20,000), your brand will be at the forefront of one of the fastest-growing areas of football.

With increasing media attention, rising attendance and national momentum behind the women’s game, this is a powerful opportunity to align with positive change.

The package includes LED advertising, high-profile matchday hospitality, social media coverage, feature stories and national visibility through the team’s presence in the women’s football landscape.

As a sponsor, you’ll support the progression of female footballers locally and inspire a new generation.

Each sponsor also can volunteer with BFCCT, from delivering activities at our holiday camps to supporting local veterans or giving career talks to our students.

For full package details, visit www.bfcct.co.uk/partnerships or email [email protected]