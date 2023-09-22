Nineteen of Blackpool FC Community Trust’s FIT Blackpool graduates took part in the 3km Colour Run in aid of Trinity Hospice earlier this month.

FIT Blackpool is a free 10-week weight management and healthy lifestyle programme, which combines discussion-led workshop sessions with physical activity circuit training.

Throughout the programme, participants are tasked and encouraged to increase their step count with a goal of maintaining that increase when they complete their 10 weeks.

Back in July, when the latest programme ended, participants asked if we could arrange a celebration event.

Blackpool FC Community Trust's FIT Blackpool graduates took part in the Colour Run Picture: Trinity Hospice

The Colour Run, which was held on September 9, was a perfect opportunity to bring together the FIT community and have some fun while taking part in physical activity.

One of the participants, Alan, said: “I had a really good day, even if I did look like a multi-coloured Smurf at the end of it!

“It has definitely been one of my favourite Trinity Hospice charity runs so far.”

Another said: “It was lovely to be given the opportunity to take part in the Colour Run with the Blackpool FC Community Trust team.

“I have never taken part before, but I really enjoyed myself. It was great to see everyone together, having fun.”

Kim Veasey, the FIT Blackpool programme lead, said: “It was amazing to see everyone come together from a number of programmes and have such a wonderful time for a great cause.

“It was a great event for everyone to meet new people, get some steps in and enjoy themselves.

“Collectively, the group also managed to raise a huge £600 in sponsorship with the figure still rising.

“This was the first social event we have run as a team and, following its success, I am looking forward to planning more events for the future.

“We have a number of other physical activity sessions that participants attend weekly such as circuit training and Box FIT, so it will be great to keep developing within the FIT Blackpool community.”

To get involved and find out more about our FIT Blackpool programme, email [email protected] or call 01253 348691.

BFCCT also delivers walking football three times a week with sessions on Monday, Thursday and Friday, as well as a slightly faster-paced option on a Tuesday.

The sessions are £4 and take place at Aspire Sports Hub and Lytham YMCA.

The FA suggests that walking football is perfect for everyone who wants to play football for longer, make new friends, get out of the house and stay active.

With no running, jogging or heading – and tackling with reduced physical contact – walking football is a fun and safe way for players to enjoy football and socialise together.

Dave Maclean, the community engagement manager, said: “Our sessions are a recreational offer, designed to meet the needs of over 50s who want to either prolong their playing days or get back in to football to increase their physical activity levels, socialise and make new friends, bringing back the camaraderie of team sports.”