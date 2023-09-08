Former Blackpool forward Brett Ormerod reflects on the last few weeks for the Seasiders and discusses the summer transfer window.

I think the transfer window was alright for Blackpool. They’ve got a budget, they can’t just go chucking money about.

The wage bill is competitive and they have been one of the big spenders in League One.

Transfer Deadline Day is blown up a bit and can make a mockery of things sometimes.

Brett Ormerod (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

The whole thing has almost become a circus. It’s calmed down from it used to be- Sky made it like a game show.

I never liked the hype or all of that rubbish.

You’ve got to keep a level head.

Blackpool did a lot of their business during the summer, and they’ve got more than a capable squad to have a fantastic season.

They might’ve liked another striker, but I’d be open to them getting Gary Madine fit and offering him a short-term deal, because I think he’d do a cracking job.

Neil Critchley has got plenty of options and has a few to come back from injury.

Jordan Rhodes can be a bit like Kevin Phillips when he came under (Ian) Holloway.

He’s been a goalscorer all his life, so it’s about getting the ball into the box and giving him opportunities because I’m sure he’ll take him.

At the weekend, it was a fantastic win against a Wigan team who have had a few impressive results.

It’s always a tight game, I’ve played in plenty of them.

The mentality to kick on and get that winner is fantastic.

Conceding a late equaliser is a psychological blow, so to get back into shows a lot of character from the squad.

In Critchley’s first stint they didn’t start off by beating everyone, but they grew into the season as it went on and ended up getting promotion through the play-offs.

It’s early days, but there doesn’t seem to be any patience in football any more.

Fleetwood have sacked Scott Brown which is frightening. They’ve let him spend all that money but he hasn’t had time to get his team to gel.

If any manager loses three in a row then suddenly they’re under pressure.

It’s a fickle game at times, but the one consistent thing is: If you’re winning games everyone loves you but if you’re not they don’t.

You try to keep that middle ground and keep working hard.

It was good for Blackpool to follow up that Wigan win against Barrow in the EFL Trophy- with Dembele playing.

From what I’ve heard he seemed quite sharp.

He’s one of those players that needs to find a home and be settled, so hopefully Blackpool can be that place.

Sometimes it’s hard to do that, but everyone has a club where they seem to do well in their careers.

It was good for Kylian Kouassi to score too- as an ex-player it’s lovely to get the adulation from the fans.