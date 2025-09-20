Jordan Brown celebrates his winner for Blackpool against Barnsley today | Gareth Evans / Blackpool FC

Blackpool earned a last-gasp win against Barnsley thanks to substitute Jordan Brown’s wonderful effort deep into injury time at Bloomfield Road

Blackpool fans on social media have been reacting to the Seasiders’ dramatic last-gasp win against Barnsley.

The Bloomfield Road side looked to be heading for a drab goalless draw against Tykes that would have piled more pressure on manager Steve Bruce.

However, there was some excitement right at the death for the home side, with substitute Jordan Brown - who was dropped from the starting XI for the first time this term - stylishly scoring eightminutes into injury time to hand Blackpool just their second League One win of the season.

The much needed victory has helped Bruce & Co climb out of the relegation zone - albeit temporarily if results later today go against them.

And as fans celebrated at the final whistle, others took to social media to share their verdicts on what they had just witness infold.

Blackpool fans react to late win against Barnsley

Here’s a selection of those views post on X.

@ReeceJames1953: Nice win but can’t help but think it’s delaying the inevitable, thought we played bad and got lucky.

@Samuel_P_Currie: For the first time I called for Bruce's head last week. Thank God the owner can hold his nerve better than me.

Barnsley are a very good side and we made their attack look poor today. And on the positive front, we didn't give up at the other end against a very good defence.

@C_Scott0310: I'll take it but my god we played awful and only seemed to want it in the 2nd half.

@ryanmn84: It’s awful to watch, but a much better effort in the second half. I don’t understand why that can’t be replicated for 90 mins!

@RyanBFC18: A lot better second half. Give Jordan Brown the keys to the town.

@bfcseth: Better second half but not the best. but +3!

@Bullwinkle76: Much improved second half! And what a tremendous finish! Hopefully that will kickstart the season now.

@oAlderado: Not great, especially in the first half. Lucky Barnsley were poor today. Somehow got the win anyway.

@BoxingKW1988: 98th minute winners are not good for the blood pressure. Second half was the best we've played this season.

@Brett33D: Right @BlackpoolFC we continue from that second half performance. Keep that confidence right there. Let’s sell out that Bradford away end. Make it worthwhile and a massive turning point that we’ll talk about at the end of the season.

