Blackpool fans travelling to West Brom warned to avoid parts of M6 due to long delays

An accident between junctions 23 and 24 has caused delays as long as an hour, according to National Highways.

The M6 is now closed southbound between junctions 23 and 26 to allow an overturned lorry to be recovered.

“The M6 in Greater Manchester is closed southbound between J26 Orrell Interchange (M58) and J23 Haydock Island (A580) to facilitate a recovery operation for a lorry which has left the carriageway and come to rest in the nearside verge between J24 (St Helens) and J23,” National Highways said.

“All emergency services have been in attendance and specialist recovery is now on scene to recover the vehicle. This is likely to take some time due to the location the vehicle has come to rest.

“Initially the road was closed between J24 and J23 however significant delays were caused by the closure between J26 and J24.

“As a result the closure has been extended between J26 and J23 to prevent delays increasing further. This closure is also closing the southbound entry to the M6 at J25.”

The delays come after a lorry overturned in the early hours of the morning. Photo courtesy of North West Motorway Police Group

Supporters travelling to today’s game, which kicks off at 3pm, are advised to use the M61 and M62 instead, rejoining the M6 near Warrington.

For those already on the M6, motorists are being urged to leave at J26 and follow the diversions. However, this route is also expected to be heavily congested.