Blackpool aiming to finalise plans for pre-season camp ahead of second Championship campaign

The Seasiders boast a healthy 24-point gap to the bottom three with only six games left to play, meaning they’re mathematically assured of Championship football next season.

With the play-offs now too far ahead of them, focus has inevitably turned to summer plans ahead of next season’s campaign.

The club have been somewhat limited to what they can do in terms of pre-season camps during the last couple of years due to Covid restrictions.

But with those limitations now eased, the likelihood is Critchley will take his squad away for a week or so together.

Speaking to The Gazette yesterday ahead of this afternoon’s Good Friday clash against West Brom, Critchley said: “We’ve all seen the problems with flying in recent weeks and issues at airports and so on, but it’s something we’ve spoken about.

“I actually had a meeting about it this morning, so we’re finalising those plans, opposition and where we’re hopefully going to travel to.

Critchley believes a week-long camp will prove beneficial for his Blackpool players

“I think it’s always beneficial to try and get away for a week or so to get the group together, because you can get a lot of quality work done in a week on and off the grass.

“It’s something we’re speaking about and hopefully we can finalise something soon.”

Critchley also revealed to The Gazette last week that meetings are also being pencilled in to discuss contracts and player recruitment.

Regardless of what stage of the season Blackpool are in, Critchley says those conversations are always ongoing anyway.

“We’re always looking ahead and I think that’s been one of our strengths during my time here,” Pool’s head coach added.

“It doesn’t always work out the way you want it to because there are loads of different facets at play.

“But we know we’re 100 per cent guaranteed of being in the Championship next season, so we can look further ahead.

“But my immediate focus is every day, training, coaching and preparing the team for the game on Friday and looking to finish the season in a positive way.