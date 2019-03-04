Blackpool fans rejoice as Oystons Estate Agents sign is taken down from Bloomfield Road

Blackpool fans have been celebrating this lunchtime as pictured emerged on social media of the Oystons Estate Agents sign inside Bloomfield Road being ripped down.

The sign has been removed ahead of this weekend's homecoming match against Southend United, where thousands of fans are set to return.

For many, it will be the first time they have stepped back inside Bloomfield Road in four years.

The removal of the Oyston sign is seen as a symbolic moment for Blackpool fans who continue to celebrate the removal of their despised former owner.

Ryan Jackson said: "Best thing I’ve seen all day!"

Steven Peterson added: "What is it with Blackpool FC and Mondays? Sod Carlsberg!"

"This makes it a very happy Monday," Andy Higgins remarked.

Volunteers continue to clean up the stadium today to get the ground spic and span ahead of the weekend's clash, which is expected to be a sellout.