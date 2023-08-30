News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool fans react to the signing of Karamoko Dembele on a season-long loan

Blackpool fans have been sharing their views on the signing of Karamoko Dembele.
By Amos Wynn
Published 30th Aug 2023, 16:00 BST

The 20-year-old has joined the Seasiders on a season-long loan from State Brestois.

Reacting on social media, supporters have been sharing their views on the former Celtic wonderkid.

One wrote: “If we can tap into his talent and potential there is an incredible player there.”

Karamoko Dembele has joined Blackpool (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)Karamoko Dembele has joined Blackpool (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)
Karamoko Dembele has joined Blackpool (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Another added: "Brilliant bit of business.”

A third agreed: “He made a difference every time he came off the bench for Celtic.

With a fourth stating: “We desperately need something creative in attack. No goals in weeks.”

Meanwhile, some fans are unsure about the signing, but hope the winger is able to reach his potential.

One wrote: “Let’s be honest at first team level he’s not done anything yet. He was a hype player as a teenager at Celtic, it’s now his time to deliver if he is capable. He won’t get a much lower level to prove he is good enough.

"I’s up to the manger to play him. It’s clearly not working with the players he has now so no reason not to get this boy fit and playing to see what he is about.”

Another stated: “We’ve scored four goals in seven games and now we’ve bought a player who has scored one senior goal in his career, so unless he has very high assist rates and we have a goal scorer lined up in the next couple of days to back this signing, then our recruitment doesn’t have any strategy to it.”

