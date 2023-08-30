News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool FC: Here are some of the standout stats from the Seasiders' defeat to Wolves- in pictures

Blackpool have exited the EFL Cup in the second round.
By Amos Wynn
Published 30th Aug 2023, 14:30 BST

Neil Critchley’s side were on the end of a 5-0 defeat to Wolves at Molineux.

Matt Doherty claimed a brace for the home team, while Sasa Kalajdzic, Fabio Silva and Nathan Fraser were on the scoresheet as well.

Here are some of the standout stats from the game (courtesy of SofaScore):

Blackpool were only able to have 28 percent of possession against Wolves, with the Premier League dominating.

1. Possession

Blackpool were only able to have 28 percent of possession against Wolves, with the Premier League dominating. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

The Seaisders produced 12 shots at Molineux, but none of them tested the keeper- with seven off target and five blocked. Meanwhile, the home side had 13 shots with nine on target.

2. Shots

The Seaisders produced 12 shots at Molineux, but none of them tested the keeper- with seven off target and five blocked. Meanwhile, the home side had 13 shots with nine on target. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Wanderers had four big chances (despite scoring five), while Blackpool had none.

3. Big chances

Wanderers had four big chances (despite scoring five), while Blackpool had none. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Blackpool hit the woodwork twice during the match.

4. Shots against the woodwork

Blackpool hit the woodwork twice during the match. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Richard O'Donnell made four saves, while Dan Bentley wasn't tested in the home goal.

5. Saves

Richard O'Donnell made four saves, while Dan Bentley wasn't tested in the home goal. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Wolves made 851 passes (89 percent accurate), compared to 319 for the Seasiders (71 percent accurate).

6. Passes

Wolves made 851 passes (89 percent accurate), compared to 319 for the Seasiders (71 percent accurate). Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

The Tangerines made 21 tackles, compared to 11 from Wolves.

7. Tackles

The Tangerines made 21 tackles, compared to 11 from Wolves. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

From Blackpool's starting line-up, Sonny Carey scored a statistical rating of 6.9 from SofaScore.

8. Key performer

From Blackpool's starting line-up, Sonny Carey scored a statistical rating of 6.9 from SofaScore. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

