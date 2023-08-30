Blackpool have exited the EFL Cup in the second round.
Neil Critchley’s side were on the end of a 5-0 defeat to Wolves at Molineux.
Matt Doherty claimed a brace for the home team, while Sasa Kalajdzic, Fabio Silva and Nathan Fraser were on the scoresheet as well.
1. Possession
Blackpool were only able to have 28 percent of possession against Wolves, with the Premier League dominating. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
2. Shots
The Seaisders produced 12 shots at Molineux, but none of them tested the keeper- with seven off target and five blocked. Meanwhile, the home side had 13 shots with nine on target. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
3. Big chances
Wanderers had four big chances (despite scoring five), while Blackpool had none. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
4. Shots against the woodwork
Blackpool hit the woodwork twice during the match. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
5. Saves
Richard O'Donnell made four saves, while Dan Bentley wasn't tested in the home goal. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
6. Passes
Wolves made 851 passes (89 percent accurate), compared to 319 for the Seasiders (71 percent accurate). Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
7. Tackles
The Tangerines made 21 tackles, compared to 11 from Wolves. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
8. Key performer
From Blackpool's starting line-up, Sonny Carey scored a statistical rating of 6.9 from SofaScore. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns