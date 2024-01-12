Blackpool fans react to Rob Apter news- as decision made on the youngster's short-term and long-term future
The midfielder has impressed this season while on loan with Tranmere Rovers, and will head back to Prenton Park for the remainder of the campaign to continue his development.
Seasiders fans have been reacting to both pieces of news concerning the youngster- with a number of supporters having high hopes for the 20-year-old.
One wrote: “Was hoping he would get some game time with us but they have probably taken his thoughts into account. He will undoubtedly get regular starts with Tranmere and return a better player. Glad we extended his contract as he looks like an exciting player.”
Another added: “Great news. He will be a fantastic squad member next season.”
A third stated: “He seems to be really developing well at Tranmere so it’s probably a good decision. Most important thing is that he’s now our player for four more years. Great to finally see a youth player making the step up and us not selling at the first whiff of money.”
A fourth agreed: “At least we’re planning for the future. If he wasn’t going to get much game time this year then it’s good business and development.”
While some understand the decision to send Apter back to Tranmere, others have been left frustrated by the call and believe he should’ve remained with the Seasiders to compete with the current squad.
One stated: “Great to see him sign a new contract but disappointing to see him go out on loan again."
Another agreed: “He shouldn’t be going anywhere on loan, he’s better than most of our first team squad.”
A third wrote: “He should be in the first team.”
With another adding: “Why do we keep loaning him out, it’s ridiculous.”