Blackpool fans rally to condemn 'mindless' behaviour as missiles are launched onto the pitch during Stoke City game
Blackpool fans have rallied to condemn the behaviour of a minority of supporters during last night's game against Stoke City.
Missiles were launched onto the pitch and in the direction of Stoke players during Blackpool’s 1-0 defeat on Wednesday night.It’s believed coins, lighters and bottles were among the items to descend onto the playing surface from the North Stand.
Stadium announcer Tony Parr even had to read out a message over the public address system to remind fans not to throw objects onto the pitch.
Referee John Busby, meanwhile, was seen picking up some of the missiles and will inevitably include the crowd trouble in his official report.
The Seasiders are now facing potential sanctions from the FA, which could include fines and partial stadium closures.
Blackpool fans condemn latest crowd trouble
Last updated: Thursday, 04 November, 2021, 16:23