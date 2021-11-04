Blackpool continue to run the risk of FA sanctions after crowd trouble mars Blackpool's game against Stoke City

Missiles were launched onto the pitch and in the direction of Stoke players during Blackpool’s 1-0 defeat on Wednesday night.

It’s believed coins, lighters and bottles were among the items to descend onto the playing surface from the North Stand.

Stadium announcer Tony Parr even had to read out a message over the public address system to remind fans not to throw objects onto the pitch.

Referee John Busby, meanwhile, was seen picking up some of the missiles and will inevitably include the crowd trouble in his official report.

This is just the latest incident to mar a Blackpool game played at Bloomfield Road this season, with pyrotechnics and missiles also thrown in previous matches.

It’s understood the FA were already investigating the disorder at Bloomfield Road this season, so they’re likely to take a dim view of the latest trouble.

The Seasiders are likely to be charged and fined, but there’s also a chance the punishments could even be more severe.

Speaking to The Gazette prior to the derby against Preston North End last month, chief executive Ben Mansford revealed partial stadium closures could be a possible implication if the misbehaviour doesn’t stop.

“There’s a strong suggestion we will now face strong sanctions from the EFL and FA and they could be considerable again,” he said.

“Some of the implications could well be a reduced capacity in the North Stand. It could be that blocks A and B are closed for certain games.

“I just hope the minority of individuals involved realise the extreme damage they’re doing to this football club and how badly they are undermining the huge amount of unbelievable work done by Critch and his staff and players.

“There are so many knock-on consequences: increased police cost, EFL and FA sanctions and fines, not selling alcohol to fans... the list goes on.”