Blackpool fans give their verdict on the signing of Jordan Rhodes on a season-long loan

Blackpool have boosted their attack with the signing of Jordan Rhodes.
By Amos Wynn
Published 25th Aug 2023, 16:35 BST
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 18:17 BST

The experienced striker has made the move to Bloomfield Road on a season-long loan from Huddersfield Town.

Rhodes has a good record in League One, and holds the record for the most goals in a singular campaign at this level.

On the signing, one fan wrote: “Quality player. He definitely knows where the goal is.”

Jordan Rhodes has joined Blackpool (Photographer Mick Walker/CameraSport)Jordan Rhodes has joined Blackpool (Photographer Mick Walker/CameraSport)
Another added: “I’ll take that. Might be a bit old, slowly getting past it, but knows where the net is and is a pain in the backside for defenders. I’d like to see him up top with (Shayne) Lavery.”

A third agreed: “He knows where the goal is, just hope he still has the hunger. Welcome aboard Jordan.”

A fourth stated: “I’m sure if he gets the supply and has the desire to make those run then the lad will score goals.”

Meanwhile some supporters are unsure about the signing.

One wrote: “We need more options in the final third. If only we could go back seven years when he was good. Maybe he’ll do well in League One, although I’m not really expecting much.”

A second fan added: “That’s very underwhelming, but still hopes he does well. Hoping for a miracle yet again.”

Rhodes was registered in time for Saturday’s game against Lincoln City, and could be called upon to make his Seasiders debut at the LNER Stadium.

While they are yet to concede this season, the Tangerines have struggled in front of goal in their last three outings- which have all ended in goalless draws.

