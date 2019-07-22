Blackpool fans' favourite Charlie Adam offered deal by Championship side Reading

Blackpool's hopes of re-signing fans' favourite Charlie Adam have taken a hit following the news Championship side Reading have offered him a deal.

It's understood the Royals are among the clubs to have approached the 33-year-old, who is a free agent following his release from Stoke City at the end of last season.

Hopes had been raised among Pool fans that the midfielder could be about to seal a remarkable return to Bloomfield Road.

But The Gazette understands that, while talks have taken place between Adam and the club, it's currently unlikely he will sign.

It's believed Adam is keen to stay in the North West and would welcome a return to the club where he enjoyed three successful years.

The midfielder has been training with Blackburn Rovers to maintain his fitness but it's understood the Championship side are unlikely to make him an offer.

Talking to talkSPORT recently, Adam said he hoped to have his future resolved in the coming week or two.

He said: “There’s a few things in the pipeline and I’m hoping in the next week or so that something will be tied up.

“It’s a strange situation for me being out of contract, but at this time it’s important I sit down with the family and make sure I make the right decision.

“There’s a few clubs interested and we will weigh everything up.”

The Scot watched the Seasiders' 2-0 pre-season friendly win against AFC Fylde last week.

The midfielder's appearance at Mill Farm in midweek was soon picked up by the travelling Blackpool fans, who serenaded their former favourite with chants of "there's only one Charlie Adam" and "Charlie's coming home".