Blackpool fan hit with THREE-YEAR ban as authorities clamp down on pyrotechnics

It comes as the footballing authorities have introduced tougher rules to clamp down on the use of smoke bombs and flares at games.

According to Blackpool’s Supporter Liaison Officer Steve Rowland, one Blackpool fan has already been hit with a ban after being caught letting off a pyrotechnic during the opening day win against Reading.

“The FA, EFL and Premier League as regulators have toughened their stance for 2022/23,” Blackpool’s SLO account said.

“Those identified carrying or using pyrotechnics or smoke bombs will now receive an automatic club ban. They will also be reported by clubs to the police, and prosecution could result.

“One Seasider was ejected for letting off a pyro during the Reading game, has been given a three-year year club ban and faces possible prosecution.

“The club does not want to be banning its fans in this way – so please heed the rules and don't bring pyros into games.”

Rangers fans with a pyrotechnic display during their recently friendly at Bloomfield Road

It comes amid a wider campaign to clamp down on anti-social and criminal behaviour at football matches.

Last month, the FA, Premier League and EFL launched a campaign entitled ‘Love Football, Protect the Game’.

The new sanctions target fans entering the pitch without permission, drug use as well as the carrying and throwing of smoke bombs, flares or missiles.

"These acts are dangerous, illegal and have severe consequences,” the authorities said in a joint statement.