Blackpool faithful get an answer on what they can expect on the pitch next season

Neil Critchley

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley has outlined what supporters can expect on the pitch next season.

The Seasiders head coach was in attendance at the club’s fans forum at Bloomfield Road on Monday night, alongside owner Simon Sadler, CEO Julian Winter and sporting director David Downes.

Critchley’s style of play drew criticism and was labelled ‘boring’ at times throughout the last campaign, with the ex-Liverpool figure opting to play a system with three central defenders and wing-backs.

Reflecting on this, he said: “Our team is evolving. If we want to be a club that has an identity, we want it to be a possession based team who keeps the ball. The best teams in the country do that and do it well. Of course, we need to improve, but we have to trust the process. Myself and the players and staff want to create a team that you are proud of watching every week.”

The head coach also explained he built the formation around the players available last summer and will be continuing to stick with the same principles going forward.

A question was also put forward by the Seasiders owner, Mr Sadler, on whether supporters wanted winning or attacking football.

Critchley also touched on Blackpool’s poor away form throughout the 2023/24 season, with the club managing just seven wins on the road.

“We lacked certain things last season and there was a clear trend in results away from home that shows we need to do something about it,” he stated.