Blackpool face potential delay in Jordan Rhodes decision following comments from Huddersfield Town manager

The 34-year-old scored 15 times during the first half of the campaign following his move from Huddersfield Town, but only managed four appearances from January onwards due to injury.

Rhodes has expressed his desire to return to the Fylde Coast next season, while Seasiders boss Neil Critchley has shared the same wish.

The ex-Blackburn Rovers, Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough forward is out of contract at the John Smith’s Stadium this summer, having returned to the Terriers back in 2021, following a previous successful stint with the West Yorkshire club.

Huddersfield’s relegation from the Championship was officially confirmed at the weekend, as they finished 23rd, in between Rotherham United and Birmingham City.

Decisions on their out of contract players will be made at some point in the next few weeks, but there could be a potential delay due the uncertainty surrounding the future of manager Andre Breitenreiter.

The German, who has previously managed the likes of Schalke and Hoffenheim, joined the Terriers on a two-and-a-half year deal back in February, but is weighing up his options for this summer.

As reported by the Yorkshire Post, he said: “I don’t want to speak too much about our conversations. You can be sure that we have conversations and once again, maybe it’s not the right time to tell these things.

“I’m normally used to (managing) top-flight football and I decided to sign at Huddersfield because of the vision of the club. I’m not normally a coach for a third-league team.

“Yes, I’m maybe responsible for some percent, but not responsible for many things we spoke about last week and I was also surprised about the things I experienced when I signed. But now it’s the past and you have to look forward and you have to look for the right things to achieve the goal because with the fans of Huddersfield, I appreciate them a lot.

“I’ve never seen such a respectful handling with my person. Normally, when you get relegated, you have no friends and I feel they really appreciate my style to speak openly and honestly and maybe also about my success in the past with other teams and they believe.

